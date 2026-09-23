7 cities to explore on India’s Golden Quadrilateral road trip

India’s Golden Quadrilateral connects Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata through a vast network of highways spanning roughly 5,800 km. Beyond connecting the country’s major metros, the route also passes through several destinations worth stopping at for their history, architecture, food and local culture.

If you are planning a long-distance road trip, here are seven cities to consider adding to your itinerary.

1. Jaipur, Rajasthan

A natural stop for travellers on the Delhi–Mumbai stretch, Jaipur offers a mix of grand forts, palaces and bustling markets. Explore the Amber Fort, City Palace and Hawa Mahal, and set aside time to sample the city’s traditional Rajasthani cuisine.