7 cities to explore on India’s Golden Quadrilateral road trip

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India’s Golden Quadrilateral connects Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata through a vast network of highways spanning roughly 5,800 km. Beyond connecting the country’s major metros, the route also passes through several destinations worth stopping at for their history, architecture, food and local culture.
If you are planning a long-distance road trip, here are seven cities to consider adding to your itinerary.
A natural stop for travellers on the Delhi–Mumbai stretch, Jaipur offers a mix of grand forts, palaces and bustling markets. Explore the Amber Fort, City Palace and Hawa Mahal, and set aside time to sample the city’s traditional Rajasthani cuisine.
Known for its lakes and historic palaces, Udaipur makes an atmospheric detour on a Rajasthan road trip. Visit City Palace, take a boat ride on Lake Pichola, and explore the old city’s streets and markets.
Located on the Ahmedabad–Mumbai corridor, Vadodara is a useful stop for travellers interested in art, architecture and history. The Laxmi Vilas Palace is among the city’s major attractions, while the nearby Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park offers a glimpse into Gujarat’s layered past.
On the Kolkata–Chennai corridor, Bhubaneswar is a worthwhile stop for its temples and architectural heritage. The city is particularly known for its historic temples, including the Lingaraj Temple, while nearby destinations such as Dhauli and Udayagiri-Khandagiri add to the itinerary.
Close to the Chennai end of the Golden Quadrilateral, Mahabalipuram is ideal for travellers who want to combine a road trip with history and the coast. Its UNESCO-listed group of monuments includes rock-cut temples, cave sanctuaries and the iconic Shore Temple overlooking the Bay of Bengal.
Located on the Delhi–Agra stretch, Agra is an easy addition for travellers beginning their Golden Quadrilateral journey from Delhi. The Taj Mahal remains its biggest draw, while Agra Fort and Mehtab Bagh offer more reasons to stay overnight.
Located on the Mumbai side of the route, Nashik makes for an interesting stop for travellers looking beyond the major metros. Known for its temples, vineyards and proximity to the Godavari, the city offers a mix of heritage and food-and-wine experiences. Nearby Trimbakeshwar is another popular addition to the itinerary.