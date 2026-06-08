7 best places in India for near-certain tiger sightings

Seeing a tiger in the wild is one of the most thrilling wildlife experiences in India. Home to over 70% of the world’s wild tiger population, India offers several national parks and tiger reserves where sightings are not just possible, they’re highly likely with the right timing and safari route.

While no wildlife sighting is ever guaranteed, some parks have earned a strong reputation for frequent tiger encounters thanks to healthy tiger populations, experienced guides, and favourable terrain.

Here are seven places in India where your chances of spotting a tiger are especially high.

1. Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

One of India’s most famous tiger reserves, Ranthambore is known for its relatively open landscape, which makes tiger sightings easier compared to dense forests. Tigers are often seen near lakes, ruins, and ancient fort walls, creating dramatic safari moments. The park’s star tigers often become well-known among wildlife photographers and visitors.