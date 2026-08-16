6 mountain destinations in India where you can hire a pony or khachhar for the trek

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The mountains may promise spectacular views, cool air and a welcome break from city life, but they rarely promise an easy walk. Long, steep climbs can be exhausting, particularly on pilgrimage routes where the journey itself can stretch for several kilometres.
For many elderly people, especially, the challenging terrain can become even more discouraging. However, if you want to explore the mountainous magic without torturing your knees, there might be a way. The one that involves less huffing and puffing, but certainly a similar amount of thrill!
In several popular destinations in India, you can hire a pony or a mule, often locally called a “khachhar”, to help you cover the more demanding stretches of the journey. Although slightly heavier on the pocket, they help you cover the distance relatively easily. Here are six such destinations where you can hop onto a mule and explore the gorgeous trek route.
The trek from Katra to the Vaishno Devi shrine at Bhawan is around 13–14 km, with a steep climb that can be demanding for many pilgrims. Ponies are among the options available for covering the route.
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board advises pilgrims to hire registered ponies, pithoos or palkis through authorised contractors’ offices at Katra, Adhkuwari or Bhawan. Approved rates are displayed along the track, and pilgrims are advised to note the registration number of the person they hire.
So, if walking the entire route feels daunting, you can opt for a pony for the journey. (maavaishnodevi.org)
The Kedarnath trek is one of India’s best-known high-altitude pilgrimage routes — and one where ponies and other equines are commonly used to help pilgrims cover the difficult terrain.
The use of equines on the Kedarnath route is covered under Uttarakhand’s 2026 standard operating procedures, alongside several other major pilgrimage routes in the state.
For pilgrims who may find the long uphill trek physically challenging, a pony can make the journey more manageable. However, operating conditions can change with weather and local regulations, so check the latest arrangements before travelling. (ahd.uk.gov.in)
Yamunotri is another Char Dham destination where a pony can save you from tackling the entire uphill journey on foot.
From Janki Chatti, pilgrims can either walk or take a pony or palanquin to reach the Yamunotri temple. Uttarakhand Tourism describes the route as a steep trek, making these options useful for people who may struggle with the climb. (uttarakhandtourism.gov.in)
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If the Valley of Flowers is on your bucket list but the approach worries you, there is an important catch: you cannot simply ride a pony through the Valley itself.
Ponies and porters are available on the approach to Ghangaria, which serves as the base for the Valley of Flowers. But once you enter the Valley of Flowers National Park, the trail is explored on foot.
So, while an animal can help with part of the journey, you will still need to walk when you enter the actual valley. (uttarakhandtourism.gov.in) Alternately you can hire “basket men” who are often walking through the trail, looking for tired trekkers!
At an altitude of more than 4,600 metres, the climb to Hemkund Sahib is not an easy one. The pilgrimage route begins from Ghangaria, which also serves as the base for the Valley of Flowers.
Equine use on the Hemkund Sahib route is included in Uttarakhand’s 2026 SOP governing horses and other equines on designated pilgrimage routes.
For visitors who find the steep climb difficult, ponies can provide assistance on the route, subject to local operating conditions and regulations. (ahd.uk.gov.in)
Throughout the Hemkund Sahib trek, you’ll find plenty of mules and can hire one mid-trek as well. Don’t forget to leave early though, since the Gurudwara closes in the afternoon.
The Amarnath Yatra is another major Himalayan pilgrimage where ponies are used to help pilgrims negotiate the challenging mountain route.
For the 2026 yatra, the Anantnag district administration officially notified rates for riding and pack ponies, along with other services used by pilgrims, and advised visitors to report overcharging by service providers.
So, if you want to undertake the pilgrimage but are unsure about managing the entire route on foot, a pony is one of the established options available to pilgrims. (anantnag.nic.in)