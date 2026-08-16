6 mountain destinations in India where you can hire a pony or khachhar for the trek

Pilgrims on their way to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The mountains may promise spectacular views, cool air and a welcome break from city life, but they rarely promise an easy walk. Long, steep climbs can be exhausting, particularly on pilgrimage routes where the journey itself can stretch for several kilometres.

For many elderly people, especially, the challenging terrain can become even more discouraging. However, if you want to explore the mountainous magic without torturing your knees, there might be a way. The one that involves less huffing and puffing, but certainly a similar amount of thrill!

In several popular destinations in India, you can hire a pony or a mule, often locally called a “khachhar”, to help you cover the more demanding stretches of the journey. Although slightly heavier on the pocket, they help you cover the distance relatively easily. Here are six such destinations where you can hop onto a mule and explore the gorgeous trek route.