6 incredible coastal airports you should see at least once

Most airports are surrounded by highways, fields or cityscapes. But in some parts of the world, runways sit on narrow islands, reclaimed land or right beside the sea because coastal regions often have little flat land to build on. The result? Aircraft that skim over turquoise waters, beaches where planes become tourist attractions, and some of the most breathtaking take-offs and landings you’ll ever see.

1. Princess Juliana International Airport, Sint Maarten

Perhaps the world’s most famous coastal airport, Princess Juliana International Airport is known for its dramatic approaches over Maho Beach. Aircraft fly incredibly low over beachgoers before touching down just beyond the shoreline. Watching the landings has become one of the Caribbean island’s biggest tourist attractions. However, authorities warn visitors to stay behind safety barriers, as the powerful jet blast from departing aircraft can be dangerous.