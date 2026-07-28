6 incredible coastal airports you should see at least once

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Most airports are surrounded by highways, fields or cityscapes. But in some parts of the world, runways sit on narrow islands, reclaimed land or right beside the sea because coastal regions often have little flat land to build on. The result? Aircraft that skim over turquoise waters, beaches where planes become tourist attractions, and some of the most breathtaking take-offs and landings you’ll ever see.
Perhaps the world’s most famous coastal airport, Princess Juliana International Airport is known for its dramatic approaches over Maho Beach. Aircraft fly incredibly low over beachgoers before touching down just beyond the shoreline. Watching the landings has become one of the Caribbean island’s biggest tourist attractions. However, authorities warn visitors to stay behind safety barriers, as the powerful jet blast from departing aircraft can be dangerous.
Barra Airport is one of the few commercial airports in the world where scheduled flights land directly on a beach. Located in Scotland’s Outer Hebrides, its three runways are made of hard-packed sand and disappear beneath the sea during high tide. As a result, flight schedules are planned around the tides, making every arrival and departure a truly unique experience.
Located on the tiny Caribbean island of Saba, Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport has one of the world’s shortest commercial runways. Built on a narrow strip of land surrounded by steep cliffs and the sea, it offers breathtaking views during take-off and landing. Only specially trained pilots are certified to operate flights here.
Situated on Hulhulé Island, Velana International Airport appears to emerge from the Indian Ocean. Surrounded by crystal-clear waters, it offers passengers spectacular views of coral reefs, lagoons and neighbouring islands before they continue their journey by speedboat or seaplane.
Nestled between steep mountains and the Atlantic Ocean, Madeira’s airport had little room for expansion. Engineers overcame this challenge by extending part of the runway over the sea on hundreds of reinforced concrete pillars, creating one of modern aviation’s most remarkable engineering achievements while preserving stunning ocean views.
Corfu International Airport sits beside the Ionian Sea, with aircraft making low approaches over the water before touching down. The combination of sparkling blue seas, nearby beaches and dramatic landings has made it one of Europe’s favourite spots for aviation enthusiasts and travellers seeking a memorable window-seat view.