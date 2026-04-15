5 secret Uttarakhand escapes for a peaceful summer

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
When summer sets in, Uttarakhand’s popular hill stations get packed. But beyond the usual bustle lies a quieter, more intimate side of the state, where forests hum, rivers whisper, and time slows down. Here are five offbeat destinations that promise a refreshing escape.
Perched at over 1,700 metres, Khirsu offers sweeping views of the snow-clad Himalayas without the crowds of better-known spots. Surrounded by dense oak and deodar forests, it’s perfect for slow walks, reading retreats, and simply soaking in silence. The simplicity of village life here is its biggest charm, ideal if you’re looking to disconnect.
Just a short drive from Nainital, Pangot feels like a different world altogether. A haven for birdwatchers, this tiny hamlet is home to over 250 species of birds. Wake up to the sound of chirping instead of traffic, and spend your days exploring forest trails. It’s a paradise for nature lovers and photographers alike.
Peora is where old-world charm meets sustainable living. With its stone houses, terraced farms, and fruit orchards, this village offers a glimpse into Kumaoni heritage. There’s no rush here, just long conversations, fresh mountain air, and picturesque views of the valleys. It’s an ideal spot for mindful travel and creative inspiration.
Munsiyari is still relatively untouched compared to mainstream destinations. It offers scenic views of the Panchachuli peaks and serves as a base for several treks. Whether you are an adventure enthusiast or someone who simply enjoys dramatic landscapes, Munsiyari delivers in every way.
If tea gardens and panoramic Himalayan views sound like your kind of escape, Chaukori should be on your list. This quiet hill station is known for its sunrise and sunset vistas over peaks like Nanda Devi. The calm, unhurried environment makes it perfect for a peaceful summer break away from city chaos.