5 secret Uttarakhand escapes for a peaceful summer

When summer sets in, Uttarakhand’s popular hill stations get packed. But beyond the usual bustle lies a quieter, more intimate side of the state, where forests hum, rivers whisper, and time slows down. Here are five offbeat destinations that promise a refreshing escape.

1. Khirsu

Perched at over 1,700 metres, Khirsu offers sweeping views of the snow-clad Himalayas without the crowds of better-known spots. Surrounded by dense oak and deodar forests, it’s perfect for slow walks, reading retreats, and simply soaking in silence. The simplicity of village life here is its biggest charm, ideal if you’re looking to disconnect.

2. Pangot

Just a short drive from Nainital, Pangot feels like a different world altogether. A haven for birdwatchers, this tiny hamlet is home to over 250 species of birds. Wake up to the sound of chirping instead of traffic, and spend your days exploring forest trails. It’s a paradise for nature lovers and photographers alike.