5 scenic Indian road trips to take before the snow arrives

As autumn gives way to winter, India’s mountain landscapes take on a different character. Forests turn shades of gold, the air grows colder, and snow begins to gather on the higher Himalayan peaks. For road-trip enthusiasts, October and early November offer a chance to explore these routes before heavy snowfall makes some stretches difficult or inaccessible.

From the dramatic valleys of Himachal Pradesh to the winding mountain roads of Arunachal Pradesh, here are five scenic road trips to consider before winter sets in.

The drive from Shimla towards Spiti Valley is an unforgettable journey through pine-covered hills, river valleys, traditional villages and stark mountain landscapes. The route passes through Narkanda, Rampur, Reckong Peo and Nako before reaching Kaza, the main town of Spiti.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

As the landscape shifts from forested slopes to the cold desert terrain of the Himalayas, travellers can stop in Kalpa for views of the Kinnaur Kailash range, explore the village of Nako, and visit the centuries-old Tabo Monastery. Further into Spiti, Key Monastery, perched above the valley, is another highlight.

October can be a particularly striking time to visit, with golden-brown mountains and fewer crowds than peak summer. However, temperatures drop quickly after sunset, and snow or black ice can affect road conditions.

2. Srinagar to Leh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

The Srinagar–Leh highway is a beautiful drive through Kashmir’s green valleys, rugged mountain terrain and the stark landscapes of Ladakh. The route passes through Sonamarg, Zoji La, Drass and Kargil before reaching Leh.

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Each stretch offers a different view of the Himalayas. Sonamarg is known for its meadows and mountain scenery, while Drass and Kargil provide glimpses of the region’s history. As the road climbs towards Ladakh, the scenery gradually shifts to barren mountains, deep valleys and high-altitude terrain.

The route is especially appealing in autumn, when clear skies can offer expansive views of the surrounding peaks. However, the drive requires careful planning because the highway crosses high mountain passes that are vulnerable to snowfall.

Heavy rainfall continued to disrupt normal life across Himachal Pradesh (Photo: ANI), Heavy rainfall continued to disrupt normal life across Himachal Pradesh (Photo: ANI),

3. Manali to Lahaul Valley, Himachal Pradesh

For travellers looking for a mountain road trip without committing to a long journey into Ladakh, the drive from Manali towards Lahaul is a compelling option. The Atal Tunnel has made access to parts of Lahaul easier, opening up views of dramatic mountain slopes, the Chandra River and villages set against rugged Himalayan terrain.

From Manali, travellers can head through the tunnel towards Sissu, where waterfalls, open valleys and mountain views make for scenic stops. The landscape grows starker as the road continues toward Keylong, with small settlements and Buddhist monasteries adding to the experience.

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4. Srinagar to Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir

If you prefer a shorter drive with plenty of stops to enjoy the landscape, the road from Srinagar to Gulmarg is worth considering. The journey takes travellers through the countryside and forested slopes of Kashmir before reaching Gulmarg, known for its meadows, coniferous trees and sweeping mountain views.

As winter approaches, the landscape gradually changes, with snowfall bringing a different look to the region. However, snow can also affect visibility and road conditions, particularly on the approach to Gulmarg.

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5. Guwahati to Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

The road trip from Guwahati to Tawang offers a different Himalayan experience, combining forested hills, river valleys, mountain passes and Buddhist heritage. The route typically passes through Tezpur, Bomdila and Dirang before reaching Tawang, with plenty of opportunities to pause along the way.

The landscape changes as the road climbs into the Eastern Himalayas. Dirang is known for its valley scenery and traditional settlements, while the drive towards Sela offers striking mountain views. In Tawang, visitors can explore the famous Tawang Monastery, one of the region’s most important cultural landmarks.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.