5 scenic getaways near Delhi for a quick weekend escape

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If Delhi’s traffic and crowded streets have you looking for a quick escape, several scenic destinations are within a few hours by road. Whether you want hills, forests, wildlife, or a quieter landscape, these five places make for practical short trips from the capital.
Located in the Pauri Garhwal region, Lansdowne is a relatively quiet hill destination known for its forested surroundings and pleasant mountain landscape. About 250–280 km from Delhi, it works better as a two- or three-day trip than a day excursion.
Visitors can explore the town, walk through its pine- and oak-covered areas, and take in views of the surrounding hills. Its relatively peaceful setting suits travellers looking for a slower mountain break.
About 230–250 km from Delhi, Rishikesh combines the Ganga, forested hills and adventure activities. The journey can take around five to six hours by road, depending on traffic and the starting point in Delhi.
Apart from visiting the ghats and riverside areas, travellers can explore the city’s ashrams and cafes or opt for activities such as river rafting. Rishikesh is better suited to a two- or three-day trip if you want to explore beyond the main tourist areas.
Bharatpur, around 175–200 km from Delhi, is particularly suited to travellers interested in wetlands and birdlife. Its major attraction is Keoladeo National Park, a renowned birdwatching destination.
The landscape here differs markedly from the hill destinations around Delhi, with wetlands, grasslands, and wooded areas supporting a variety of resident and migratory birds. Winter is particularly popular for birdwatching.
Located roughly 190–240 km from Delhi, Sariska offers a combination of dry deciduous forests, hills and wildlife. It is a practical option for those who want a nature-focused weekend without travelling too far from the capital.
The Sariska Tiger Reserve is known for its tiger population, but the landscape itself is also an important part of the experience. A typical visit can include a safari through the reserve, along with exploring the surrounding Aravalli landscape.
About 120 km from Delhi, Neemrana is one of the shorter getaways on this list. It is best known for its historic fort and heritage setting, making it an option for travellers who want a change of scenery without committing to a long road journey.
The town works well for a one-night break, particularly for those interested in heritage architecture and a relaxed stay. Its proximity to Delhi also makes it easier to plan as a short weekend trip.