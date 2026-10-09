5 scenic getaways near Delhi for a quick weekend escape

If Delhi’s traffic and crowded streets have you looking for a quick escape, several scenic destinations are within a few hours by road. Whether you want hills, forests, wildlife, or a quieter landscape, these five places make for practical short trips from the capital.

1. Lansdowne, Uttarakhand

Located in the Pauri Garhwal region, Lansdowne is a relatively quiet hill destination known for its forested surroundings and pleasant mountain landscape. About 250–280 km from Delhi, it works better as a two- or three-day trip than a day excursion.

Visitors can explore the town, walk through its pine- and oak-covered areas, and take in views of the surrounding hills. Its relatively peaceful setting suits travellers looking for a slower mountain break.