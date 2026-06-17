5 rare birds found in Tamil Nadu’s forests and hills

Tamil Nadu is home to some of India’s most spectacular birdlife, thanks to its share of the biodiversity-rich Western Ghats. The state’s unique mix of shola forests, montane grasslands, and evergreen woodlands provides habitat to several bird species found nowhere else in the world or restricted to the southern Western Ghats. Many of these birds are elusive, colourful, and highly dependent on fragile ecosystems that face increasing pressure from habitat loss and climate change.

Here are five rare birds that birdwatchers travel across the globe to spot in Tamil Nadu.

1. Nilgiri Flycatcher

A striking deep-blue bird, the Nilgiri Flycatcher is found primarily in the high-altitude shola forests of the Nilgiris, Anamalai Hills, and Palani Hills. It is among the most sought-after birds in southern India due to its restricted range and beautiful plumage. The species prefers cool, mist-laden forests above 1,500 metres and is considered an indicator of healthy montane ecosystems.