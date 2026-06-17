5 rare birds found in Tamil Nadu’s forests and hills

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Tamil Nadu is home to some of India’s most spectacular birdlife, thanks to its share of the biodiversity-rich Western Ghats. The state’s unique mix of shola forests, montane grasslands, and evergreen woodlands provides habitat to several bird species found nowhere else in the world or restricted to the southern Western Ghats. Many of these birds are elusive, colourful, and highly dependent on fragile ecosystems that face increasing pressure from habitat loss and climate change.
Here are five rare birds that birdwatchers travel across the globe to spot in Tamil Nadu.
A striking deep-blue bird, the Nilgiri Flycatcher is found primarily in the high-altitude shola forests of the Nilgiris, Anamalai Hills, and Palani Hills. It is among the most sought-after birds in southern India due to its restricted range and beautiful plumage. The species prefers cool, mist-laden forests above 1,500 metres and is considered an indicator of healthy montane ecosystems.
One of India’s most visually appealing birds, the Black-and-Orange Flycatcher is instantly recognisable by its bright orange underparts and dark upper body.
This small bird inhabits dense undergrowth in high-elevation shola forests and grasslands, particularly in the Nilgiris and nearby hills of Tamil Nadu. Because of its limited distribution, it is considered one of the Western Ghats’ true avian gems.
Larger than most pigeons and distinguished by its chequered neck pattern, the Nilgiri Wood Pigeon inhabits dense evergreen and shola forests across the higher reaches of the Western Ghats. The species is considered vulnerable to habitat fragmentation because it relies heavily on mature forests. Birders often spot it in protected areas around the Nilgiris, Anamalais, and Palani Hills.
Unlike most endemic Western Ghats birds that prefer forests, the Nilgiri Pipit thrives in high-altitude grasslands. This small brown bird is remarkably specialised and depends on open montane grasslands found in parts of the Nilgiris and other southern hill ranges. As these grasslands shrink due to invasive plants and habitat changes, conservationists have become increasingly concerned about the species’ future.
Previously known as the White-bellied Shortwing, the White-bellied Sholakili is one of Tamil Nadu’s most iconic endemic birds. Found in the dense shola forests of the Palani Hills and Nilgiris, particularly around Kodaikanal, this shy bird spends much of its time hidden in thick undergrowth. Its highly restricted range makes it especially vulnerable to habitat disturbance.
The presence of these species highlights the ecological importance of Tamil Nadu’s mountain ecosystems. The Western Ghats are recognised as one of the world’s biodiversity hotspots and support numerous endemic birds found nowhere else on Earth. Protecting shola forests, grasslands, and evergreen habitats is crucial for ensuring the survival of these rare avian species.