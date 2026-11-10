November brings a welcome change in weather across much of India, making it an ideal time to step out and explore. As the monsoon recedes and winter begins to set in, several destinations offer pleasant conditions for sightseeing, outdoor adventures, and cultural experiences. Whether you are drawn to historic towns, scenic mountain landscapes or backwaters, here are five places in India to consider for your November travel plans.

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

November is a wonderful time to explore Jaisalmer, when the desert heat begins to ease, and outdoor excursions become more comfortable. Known for its golden sandstone architecture, the city offers plenty to discover, including Jaisalmer Fort, Patwon Ki Haveli and Gadisar Lake. Travellers can also head to the Sam Sand Dunes to experience desert safaris, traditional music and an evening under the stars.