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November brings a welcome change in weather across much of India, making it an ideal time to step out and explore. As the monsoon recedes and winter begins to set in, several destinations offer pleasant conditions for sightseeing, outdoor adventures, and cultural experiences. Whether you are drawn to historic towns, scenic mountain landscapes or backwaters, here are five places in India to consider for your November travel plans.
Jaisalmer, Rajasthan
November is a wonderful time to explore Jaisalmer, when the desert heat begins to ease, and outdoor excursions become more comfortable. Known for its golden sandstone architecture, the city offers plenty to discover, including Jaisalmer Fort, Patwon Ki Haveli and Gadisar Lake. Travellers can also head to the Sam Sand Dunes to experience desert safaris, traditional music and an evening under the stars.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Shillong, Meghalaya
With charming cafés and scenic viewpoints, Shillong makes for a refreshing November getaway. The pleasant weather is suitable for exploring the city’s local markets, Ward’s Lake and nearby Umiam Lake. Travellers can also plan excursions to Cherrapunji to discover waterfalls, caves and the region’s distinctive natural landscapes.
Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
November offers an opportunity to experience Varanasi’s cultural and spiritual landscape in relatively comfortable weather. Spend time exploring the ancient ghats, take a boat ride along the Ganga, and witness the evening aarti. The city’s narrow lanes, traditional eateries, temples, and bustling markets offer a glimpse into its rich cultural heritage.
Hampi, Karnataka
History and architecture enthusiasts can consider visiting Hampi in November. Once the capital of the Vijayanagara Empire, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is known for its remarkable temples, ancient structures and distinctive rocky terrain. Explore the Virupaksha Temple, the Vittala Temple complex and the iconic stone chariot while discovering stories of the region’s glorious past.
Alleppey, Kerala
For those seeking a slower holiday, Alleppey offers an opportunity to experience Kerala’s backwaters. November is a good time to explore its network of canals, lagoons and villages aboard a traditional houseboat. Travellers can enjoy views of coconut groves, watch everyday life unfold along the waterways and sample Kerala’s local cuisine.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.