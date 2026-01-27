5 places where people continue to live near active volcanoes

From fertile farmlands to fiery skylines, these communities choose to live on the edge of Earth’s most powerful forces.

active volcanoesMount Vesuvius, Italy (Photo: Wikipedia)

Living near an active volcano might seem dangerous, but for millions of people worldwide, it is just part of everyday life. Fertile soil, tourism, cultural connections, and limited space often make the risks worth it. Modern monitoring and early warning systems help people stay safe, so many volcanic regions remain home to thriving communities despite occasional eruptions. Here are five places where people live close to active volcanoes and the reasons they choose to stay.

1. Mount Vesuvius, Italy

Perhaps the most famous volcano in history, Mount Vesuvius, looms over the city of Naples. It last erupted in 1944 and is considered one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the world due to the dense population living nearby. Nearly three million people reside in the greater Naples area, drawn by economic opportunities, scenic beauty, and the volcanic soil that supports agriculture such as grapes and tomatoes. Despite the risks, Vesuvius is closely monitored by Italian authorities.

2. Mount Merapi, Indonesia

Mount Merapi, Indonesia Mount Merapi, Indonesia (Photo: Wikipedia)

Mount Merapi, located in Central Java, is one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes. It erupts frequently, sometimes every few years, yet villages continue to exist on its slopes. Locals believe the volcano holds spiritual significance, and many farmers rely on the nutrient-rich volcanic ash that rejuvenates their fields. Evacuation drills and community awareness are crucial for minimising casualties during eruptions.

3. Kilauea, Hawaii, USA

Kīlauea Kīlauea (Photo: Wikipedia)

Kilauea is among the world’s most active volcanoes and has been erupting intermittently for decades. Several residential areas on Hawaii’s Big Island lie within volcanic zones. Residents are aware that lava flows can destroy homes, as seen during major eruptions in recent years, yet affordable land prices and a strong sense of community keep people rooted there. Advanced geological monitoring helps provide timely alerts.

ALSO READ | What is volcano tourism?

4. Mount Etna, Italy

Etna Mount Etna (Photo: Wikipedia)

Europe’s most active volcano, Mount Etna, towers over eastern Sicily and has erupted regularly for thousands of years. Towns and villages dot its slopes, and nearby cities like Catania thrive despite the constant volcanic activity. Etna’s ash enriches the soil, supporting vineyards, orchards, and olive groves. For many locals, the volcano is both a threat and a benefactor.

5. Sakurajima, Japan

Sakurajima Sakurajima (Photo: Wikipedia)

Sakurajima is one of Japan’s most active volcanoes and sits just across the bay from Kagoshima city. The volcano erupts frequently, sometimes multiple times a day, sending ash clouds into the air. Yet thousands of residents live nearby, adapting their daily routines to falling ash. Japan’s robust disaster preparedness systems, including shelters and real-time alerts, make life near Sakurajima manageable.

