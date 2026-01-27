5 places where people continue to live near active volcanoes

Living near an active volcano might seem dangerous, but for millions of people worldwide, it is just part of everyday life. Fertile soil, tourism, cultural connections, and limited space often make the risks worth it. Modern monitoring and early warning systems help people stay safe, so many volcanic regions remain home to thriving communities despite occasional eruptions. Here are five places where people live close to active volcanoes and the reasons they choose to stay.

1. Mount Vesuvius, Italy

Perhaps the most famous volcano in history, Mount Vesuvius, looms over the city of Naples. It last erupted in 1944 and is considered one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the world due to the dense population living nearby. Nearly three million people reside in the greater Naples area, drawn by economic opportunities, scenic beauty, and the volcanic soil that supports agriculture such as grapes and tomatoes. Despite the risks, Vesuvius is closely monitored by Italian authorities.