5 of India’s oldest markets that have survived for centuries

Long before shopping malls and e-commerce transformed retail, India’s bustling bazaars were the lifeblood of cities. These marketplaces were more than places to buy and sell; they were centres of trade, culture, craftsmanship and community life. Merchants from across Asia, Europe and the Middle East once passed through these streets, exchanging everything from spices and silk to precious gems and textiles.

Remarkably, many of these centuries-old markets continue to thrive today, blending heritage with modern commerce. Here are five of India’s oldest surviving marketplaces worth exploring.

Chandni Chowk, Delhi

Commissioned by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and designed by his daughter Jahanara Begum, Chandni Chowk remains one of India’s most iconic markets. Originally built around a moonlit canal—hence the name Chandni (moonlight)—the market has evolved into a maze of narrow lanes packed with jewellery shops, textile stores, spice merchants and legendary eateries.