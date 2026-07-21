5 of India’s oldest markets that have survived for centuries

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Long before shopping malls and e-commerce transformed retail, India’s bustling bazaars were the lifeblood of cities. These marketplaces were more than places to buy and sell; they were centres of trade, culture, craftsmanship and community life. Merchants from across Asia, Europe and the Middle East once passed through these streets, exchanging everything from spices and silk to precious gems and textiles.
Remarkably, many of these centuries-old markets continue to thrive today, blending heritage with modern commerce. Here are five of India’s oldest surviving marketplaces worth exploring.
Commissioned by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and designed by his daughter Jahanara Begum, Chandni Chowk remains one of India’s most iconic markets. Originally built around a moonlit canal—hence the name Chandni (moonlight)—the market has evolved into a maze of narrow lanes packed with jewellery shops, textile stores, spice merchants and legendary eateries.
Don’t miss: Khari Baoli (Asia’s largest wholesale spice market), Paranthe Wali Gali, Dariba Kalan and Kinari Bazaar.
Laid out during the founding of Jaipur around 1727 by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II, Johari Bazaar is among India’s oldest planned marketplaces. The market is renowned for handcrafted jewellery, gemstones, meenakari work, lac bangles and traditional Rajasthani textiles. The uniform pink façades and symmetrical planning make it one of India’s most photogenic bazaars.
Famous for: Kundan jewellery, gemstones, handcrafted silver and bridal shopping.
Stretching alongside the iconic Charminar, Laad Bazaar dates back to the reign of the Qutb Shahi dynasty in the late 1500s. Known as the “Bangle Bazaar,” it remains the go-to destination for lacquer bangles, pearls, perfumes, embroidered fabrics and traditional Hyderabadi wedding shopping. The market comes alive during festivals, especially Ramadan and Eid.
Perhaps India’s most unique historic marketplace, Ima Keithel, or the “Mother’s Market,” has been run exclusively by women for centuries. Located in Imphal, it is believed to be one of the world’s largest all-women markets, with thousands of female vendors selling vegetables, fish, handloom textiles, handicrafts, and household goods. The market is deeply woven into Manipur’s social and economic history and remains a symbol of women’s entrepreneurship.
Built during the British colonial era, Crawford Market combines Victorian Gothic architecture with traditional Indian craftsmanship. Although younger than the other markets on this list, it is among India’s oldest continuously operating municipal markets. Visitors come here for fresh produce, imported foods, spices, dry fruits, flowers, and festive shopping, all beneath its striking heritage structure.