5 new visa updates Indian travellers should know in 2026

Travel rules are constantly evolving, and 2026 has already brought several visa-related changes that Indian travellers should keep in mind while planning international trips. From digital visas to easier study routes and new remote-work permits, several countries are updating their policies to attract more visitors and streamline immigration procedures. Here are five important visa updates that could affect travellers from India.

The UK has officially moved to a fully digital immigration system, replacing physical visa stickers in passports with electronic visas (eVisas). From February 25, 2026, most successful applicants will receive their visa digitally through the UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) platform instead of a passport vignette.

Under the new system, the visa status is linked electronically to the traveller’s passport and can be verified by airlines and border authorities in real time. Applicants will still visit visa centres to submit biometrics, but their passports are usually returned immediately after the appointment. The move is aimed at improving security, reducing fraud, and making border checks more efficient.

Japan now requires visa appointments in at least 5 Indian cities

Travellers planning a trip to Japan should note a procedural change. From March 2026, visa applicants in cities such as Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Puducherry and Bengaluru must book an appointment before submitting their documents at visa centres. Walk-in applications are no longer accepted.

This change is meant to manage rising demand and streamline processing at VFS Global centres. Applicants are advised to plan their visa process well in advance and ensure all required documents—such as travel plans, accommodation proof and financial statements- are ready before their appointment.

5 visa-related changes to look for in 2025 (Photo: Freepik) 5 visa-related changes to look for in 2025 (Photo: Freepik)

France plans easier student visa pathways for Indians

France is working toward simplifying student visa processes for Indian applicants as part of efforts to attract more international students. With a target of 30,000 visas per year by 2030, France is introducing new study visa reforms for Indian students. The initiative includes expanding academic partnerships, simplifying procedures and improving visa processing for students heading to French universities.

The move aligns with France’s broader goal of increasing the number of Indian students studying in the country over the next few years, particularly in fields like business, technology and hospitality.

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Sri Lanka launches a digital nomad visa

Sri Lanka has introduced a digital nomad visa, aimed at remote workers who want to live and work from the island nation for an extended period. The visa is expected to attract freelancers, entrepreneurs and professionals who work remotely while exploring new destinations.

Visa-free travel to Armenia for Indians

Armenia has expanded its visa-free entry policy to include Indian passport holders. This means Indian travellers can visit the country without applying for a visa in advance, making travel planning easier and more spontaneous. The move is part of Armenia’s strategy to boost tourism from India, a fast-growing outbound travel market.