5 must-have experiences in Mussoorie besides strolling on Mall Road

Mussoorie is often associated with leisurely strolls along Mall Road and misty café hopping, but the hill station has much more to offer once you step beyond its busiest stretch. From thrilling ropeway rides and forest treks to colonial neighbourhoods and wildlife encounters, Mussoorie rewards travellers who explore a little deeper. These experiences blend adventure, history, and nature – most of them just a short distance from the town centre. No wonder this tiny hamlet is Ruskin Bond’s favourite place!

1. Ride the cable car to Gun Hill for panoramic views

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One of the most exciting ways to see Mussoorie from above is by taking the ropeway to Gun Hill, the town’s second-highest point at 6,640 feet. The cable car ride begins at Library Bazaar and lasts just five minutes, but the views make it memorable. On clear days, travellers can spot the Doon Valley below and snow-lined Himalayan peaks in the distance. At the top, a circular viewpoint offers 360-degree panoramas, while small stalls sell roasted corn, snacks, and souvenir photographs. Late afternoon visits are popular, especially when the sky lights up in soft sunset hues, making it a family-friendly stop.

2. Splash at Kempty Falls with a relaxed picnic

Kemty Falls is famous for its multi-tiered cascade that splits into five streams, creating a refreshing spot for swimming, boating, and picnics (photo: wikimedia commons) Kemty Falls is famous for its multi-tiered cascade that splits into five streams, creating a refreshing spot for swimming, boating, and picnics (photo: wikimedia commons)

Located about 15 km from Mussoorie, Kempty Falls remains one of the region’s most popular natural attractions. The 40-foot waterfall tumbles into shallow pools where visitors can wade, swim, or simply cool off. Rocky ledges around the falls double up as picnic spots, shaded by pine trees. Small shops nearby rent inflatable tubes and serve quick bites like Maggi and tea. While the monsoon enhances the waterfall’s power, summer is the most comfortable time for families. Entry is affordable at Rs 20 per person, making it an easy half-day outing.

3. Trek to George Everest House for Himalayan vistas

For travellers who enjoy light hiking and quiet views, George Everest House is a rewarding escape. Situated 6 km from Mussoorie, this former home of Sir George Everest sits on a scenic ridge. A 30-45 minute walk through deodar forests leads to the site, where sweeping views of surrounding peaks unfold on clear mornings. The abandoned stone bungalow adds a dramatic touch, making it a favourite with photographers. Entry is free, though local guides are available for around Rs 300.

The best time to trek to do the George Everest Peak is from September to early November and from March to May (photo: pexels) The best time to trek to do the George Everest Peak is from September to early November and from March to May (photo: pexels)

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4. Explore Landour’s colonial lanes and bakehouses

Just 3 km uphill from Mussoorie lies Landour, a serene cantonment area steeped in colonial charm. British-era cottages, quiet churches, and narrow lanes define the neighbourhood. Visitors often walk to Char Dukan, where the historic Landour Bakehouse – over 150 years old – serves fresh bread, pastries, and cakes. Early mornings are best to avoid traffic and enjoy misty views of the Himalayas. Many travellers choose to stay overnight in heritage homestays for a slower, more intimate experience.

5. Spot wildlife at Benog Sanctuary on nature walks

Nature lovers can head to Benog Wildlife Sanctuary, spread across 3,323 hectares above Mussoorie. Guided walks here offer chances to spot barking deer, leopards, and over 200 species of birds. The sanctuary also houses the Vetal Bhairav Temple, adding a spiritual pause to the trek. Trails typically take 2-3 hours and are best explored in the morning. Entry permits cost around Rs 150, making this a peaceful retreat into Mussoorie’s wilder side.