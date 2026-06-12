5 mighty cities that ruled the world, until they fell

Throughout history, certain cities rose far beyond ordinary urban centres. They became capitals of empires, hubs of global trade, cultural powerhouses, and symbols of unmatched influence. Yet even the mightiest cities eventually faced decline. Some were destroyed by invasions, others weakened by political decay, disease, environmental collapse, or changing trade routes.

Here are five cities that once ruled the world, and the reasons they ultimately fell from power.

Rome, Italy

At its peak, Rome controlled one of the largest empires in human history, stretching across Europe, North Africa, and parts of Asia. Known for its military strength, engineering marvels, and political influence, ancient Rome shaped law, governance, architecture, and language for centuries.