5 lesser-known monsoon treks in India

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Monsoon is one of the most magical times to explore India’s trekking trails. As rains sweep across mountains and forests, landscapes transform into lush green worlds filled with waterfalls, drifting clouds, and cool, misty air. While popular trekking spots often get overcrowded during the season, several hidden trails remain relatively unexplored and offer a quieter, more immersive experience.
Here are five lesser-known monsoon treks in India worth discovering this rainy season.
Located in the Western Ghats, the Kudremukh Trek is a paradise for monsoon trekkers. The trail passes through dense forests, flowing streams, and cloud-covered peaks. The name “Kudremukh” means “horse face” in Kannada, inspired by the shape of the mountain peak. During the monsoon, the region becomes incredibly green, with rain-fed waterfalls appearing throughout the route.
Tucked between Nagaland and Manipur, Dzukou Valley remains one of Northeast India’s most beautiful hidden trekking destinations. The valley comes alive during the monsoon with blooming wildflowers, rolling green hills, and floating mist. The trek offers panoramic views and a peaceful escape from crowded Himalayan routes.
Chembra Peak in Kerala’s Wayanad district is famous for its heart-shaped lake and panoramic mountain views. The trek becomes especially scenic during the monsoon, when the surrounding tea plantations and forests turn intensely green.
Situated near Lonavala, the Rajmachi Fort Trek combines history with monsoon beauty. The route winds through forests, muddy trails, waterfalls, and small villages before reaching the twin forts of Shrivardhan and Manaranjan.
Sandakphu, located along the India-Nepal border, offers one of the most stunning Himalayan trekking experiences. Though better known among serious trekkers, it still sees fewer crowds compared to mainstream Himalayan destinations. Monsoon transforms the trail into a dreamy landscape of foggy forests, blooming flowers, and rain-soaked mountain paths.