5 lesser-known monsoon treks in India

Monsoon is one of the most magical times to explore India’s trekking trails. As rains sweep across mountains and forests, landscapes transform into lush green worlds filled with waterfalls, drifting clouds, and cool, misty air. While popular trekking spots often get overcrowded during the season, several hidden trails remain relatively unexplored and offer a quieter, more immersive experience.

Here are five lesser-known monsoon treks in India worth discovering this rainy season.

1. Kudremukh Trek

Located in the Western Ghats, the Kudremukh Trek is a paradise for monsoon trekkers. The trail passes through dense forests, flowing streams, and cloud-covered peaks. The name “Kudremukh” means “horse face” in Kannada, inspired by the shape of the mountain peak. During the monsoon, the region becomes incredibly green, with rain-fed waterfalls appearing throughout the route.