5 legendary rivers that flow beneath the Earth’s surface

Rivers are usually associated with wide, flowing waters visible to the naked eye. But across the world, and even in ancient texts, there exist rivers that disappear beneath the Earth’s surface, flowing silently through caves, limestone channels, and hidden aquifers. These subterranean rivers are not just geological marvels but often carry cultural, ecological, and even spiritual significance. Here’s a look at five fascinating rivers that flow underground.

1. Saraswati River (India)

Perhaps the most intriguing of all, the Saraswati River holds a special place in Indian mythology and history. Mentioned extensively in the Vedas, it is believed to have once flowed visibly before vanishing underground due to tectonic shifts and climatic changes. Many researchers suggest that parts of the river may still exist as subterranean water channels beneath northwestern India. Its mystery continues to spark both scientific inquiry and spiritual reverence.