5 Indian festivals worth travelling for: From Onam in Kerala to Durga Puja in Kolkata

West Bengal government employees will get their salaries ahead of the sixth day of Durga Puja. (AI image)

India’s festivals can be a reason to travel in themselves. Beyond the main celebrations, they offer a chance to experience a destination through its food, music, crafts, rituals and local traditions.

If you’re planning your annual holiday and want to build a trip around a cultural experience, here are five Indian festivals worth considering.

1. Onam, Kerala

Onam is Kerala’s major harvest festival and one of the best times to experience the state’s cultural traditions. The celebration is associated with the legend of King Mahabali and is marked by elaborate flower carpets known as pookalam, traditional performances, feasts and community celebrations.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

One of the biggest attractions for visitors is the Onam Sadya, a traditional vegetarian feast served on a banana leaf. Depending on the occasion, it can include numerous dishes featuring rice, vegetables, curries, pickles and desserts.