5 Indian festivals worth travelling for: From Onam in Kerala to Durga Puja in Kolkata

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India’s festivals can be a reason to travel in themselves. Beyond the main celebrations, they offer a chance to experience a destination through its food, music, crafts, rituals and local traditions.
If you’re planning your annual holiday and want to build a trip around a cultural experience, here are five Indian festivals worth considering.
Onam is Kerala’s major harvest festival and one of the best times to experience the state’s cultural traditions. The celebration is associated with the legend of King Mahabali and is marked by elaborate flower carpets known as pookalam, traditional performances, feasts and community celebrations.
One of the biggest attractions for visitors is the Onam Sadya, a traditional vegetarian feast served on a banana leaf. Depending on the occasion, it can include numerous dishes featuring rice, vegetables, curries, pickles and desserts.
Travellers can also look out for Vallam Kali, or traditional snake boat races, which are held at various locations in Kerala during the festive season.
When: Usually August or September
Where: Across Kerala, with major celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Thrissur and other parts of the state
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
The Hornbill Festival brings together representatives of Nagaland’s different tribal communities for a showcase of the state’s cultural heritage.
Held at Kisama Heritage Village, the festival features traditional music and dance, indigenous games, handicrafts, food and cultural performances. It is also an opportunity to learn about Nagaland’s diverse communities in one setting. The festival can be paired with a wider trip through Nagaland, including Kohima and nearby villages.
When: December 1–10
Where: Kisama Heritage Village, near Kohima
The Pushkar Camel Fair, or Pushkar Mela, is one of Rajasthan’s most recognisable annual events. What began primarily as a livestock and camel trading fair has evolved into a major cultural and tourism event.
Visitors can see camel and livestock trading, animal competitions, traditional performances and local markets. The fair also coincides with religious activity around Pushkar Lake, making it a particularly interesting time to explore the town. The surrounding destination is another reason to make the trip. Travellers can combine Pushkar with Ajmer, and extend the itinerary to Jaipur or other parts of Rajasthan.
When: Usually October or November, around Kartik Purnima
Where: Pushkar, Rajasthan
The Rann Utsav is a seasonal celebration centred around the Great Rann of Kutch, where the landscape transforms into a vast white salt desert.
The festival showcases Gujarat’s folk music, dance, handicrafts, textiles and cuisine. Visitors can also explore nearby villages and learn more about Kutch’s distinctive craft traditions. The cooler months make this period particularly suitable for exploring the region, while the full moon is an especially popular time to see the salt desert.
When: Typically November to February
Where: Dhordo and the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat
Few Indian cities experience a festival as intensely as Kolkata does during Durga Puja. For several days, neighbourhoods across the city become centres of celebration, with elaborately designed pandals, artistic Durga idols, cultural programmes and food stalls.
The experience extends well beyond visiting individual pandals. Walking through different neighbourhoods allows travellers to see how communities interpret the festival through architecture, art and design. The city’s food is another major draw, with everything from traditional Bengali meals to street food and festive sweets.
When: September or October, depending on the lunar calendar
Where: Kolkata, West Bengal
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.