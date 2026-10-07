5 Indian destinations to visit in the off-season for fewer crowds and better deals

Travelling during the off-season can let you experience popular destinations with fewer crowds and, depending on demand, lower hotel and package rates. However, discounts vary by destination, property, dates and booking platform.

Here are five destinations where travelling outside the peak season can make a difference to your holiday budget.

1. Goa — June to September

Goa’s busiest period is generally during the cooler months, particularly around the festive and winter holiday season. During the monsoon, tourist demand falls, and some hotels and resorts offer lower room rates or seasonal packages. The monsoon also changes the Goa experience. The countryside becomes greener, and waterfalls and inland landscapes stand out more. However, travellers should check whether beach shacks, water sports and other seasonal activities are operating before booking.