5 Indian destinations to visit in the off-season for fewer crowds and better deals

From Goa during the monsoon to Rajasthan in summer, travelling outside the peak season can mean fewer crowds and potential savings on stays and packages.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiOct 7, 2026 10:00 PM IST
UdaipurPanoramic view of Udaipur, Rajasthan (Photo: Wikipedia)
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Travelling during the off-season can let you experience popular destinations with fewer crowds and, depending on demand, lower hotel and package rates. However, discounts vary by destination, property, dates and booking platform.

Here are five destinations where travelling outside the peak season can make a difference to your holiday budget.

1. Goa — June to September

Goa’s busiest period is generally during the cooler months, particularly around the festive and winter holiday season. During the monsoon, tourist demand falls, and some hotels and resorts offer lower room rates or seasonal packages. The monsoon also changes the Goa experience. The countryside becomes greener, and waterfalls and inland landscapes stand out more. However, travellers should check whether beach shacks, water sports and other seasonal activities are operating before booking.

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travel Ashwem Beach, Goa (File photo)

2. Kerala — June to August

Kerala’s southwest monsoon makes June to August a quieter period for many leisure travellers. The rain brings out the greenery across destinations such as Munnar, Wayanad and parts of the backwater region.

The weather does come with a trade-off: heavy showers can affect outdoor plans, road travel and some activities. If you are comfortable planning around rain, however, this can be a relatively affordable time to visit.

3. Rajasthan — April to June

Summer is traditionally a quieter period for Rajasthan because of the high temperatures, particularly in cities such as Jaipur, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. That drop in tourist demand can translate into better hotel availability and seasonal deals.

If you visit during this period, plan sightseeing for early mornings and evenings and choose air-conditioned accommodation. Indoor attractions, museums and heritage hotels can also make the heat easier to manage.

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Achoor Estate, Wayanad, Kerala Achoor Estate, Wayanad, Kerala (File photo)

4. Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg’s monsoon season brings frequent rain but also lush greenery, mist-covered plantations and fuller waterfalls. This period sees fewer leisure tourists than the more popular winter months.

Travellers should plan for slippery trails and possible disruptions to outdoor activities during heavy rainfall.

5. Udaipur, Rajasthan

Udaipur offers a different experience during the monsoon. Its lakes receive fresh water, while the surrounding Aravalli landscape becomes greener. The city also sees fewer visitors than during the winter travel season.

The exact discount depends on demand and the property, so compare rates across several dates rather than assuming every hotel will offer a reduction.

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Disclaimer: This is a generic listicle intended to highlight destinations that can be more affordable during their off-season. Please check the respective hotel or travel website for the latest rates and discounts before booking. 

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