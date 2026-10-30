5 historic prisons around the world where you can now check in

Most travellers look for comfort, beautiful views and a memorable setting when choosing a hotel. But what if your accommodation was once a place of confinement? Across the world, historic prisons have been repurposed as hotels, giving old cellblocks, courtyards and imposing stone buildings a new lease of life. While modern amenities have transformed the guest experience, many properties retain architectural details that offer a glimpse into their past.

Here are five former prisons where history is part of the stay.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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Hotel Katajanokka, Helsinki, Finland

Parts of this red-brick building in Helsinki date back to 1837, when it served as a local prison. Its Gothic-style architecture gives it a distinctive appearance, setting it apart from conventional modern hotels.