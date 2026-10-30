5 historic prisons around the world where you can now check in

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Most travellers look for comfort, beautiful views and a memorable setting when choosing a hotel. But what if your accommodation was once a place of confinement? Across the world, historic prisons have been repurposed as hotels, giving old cellblocks, courtyards and imposing stone buildings a new lease of life. While modern amenities have transformed the guest experience, many properties retain architectural details that offer a glimpse into their past.
Here are five former prisons where history is part of the stay.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Hotel Katajanokka, Helsinki, Finland
Parts of this red-brick building in Helsinki date back to 1837, when it served as a local prison. Its Gothic-style architecture gives it a distinctive appearance, setting it apart from conventional modern hotels.
The prison closed in 2002, and the building was converted into a hotel that opened in 2007. Its historic exterior and prison-era character remain central to its identity, while the interiors have been adapted for contemporary stays. Located on Katajanokka island, the hotel offers travellers a chance to experience a piece of Helsinki’s architectural history.
The Liberty Hotel, Boston, USA
The Liberty Hotel occupies the former Charles Street Jail, completed in 1851. Its granite building was notable for its large arched windows and central rotunda. The jail closed in 1990, and the property reopened as a hotel in 2007. Today, its soaring atrium, historic iron catwalks and original window openings preserve reminders of its institutional past. Located in Boston’s Beacon Hill neighbourhood, the hotel combines historic architecture with contemporary hospitality.
Het Arresthuis, Roermond, Netherlands
The name Het Arresthuis translates to “House of Detention”, reflecting its past as a prison in the Dutch city of Roermond. The building has since been transformed into a five-star hotel, with its former cellblocks incorporated into the accommodation.
Guests can choose rooms inspired by the original cells or more spacious suites with contemporary interiors. Even the room names, such as Comfort Cell and Deluxe Cell, acknowledge the property’s history. The hotel also houses Damianz, a fine-dining restaurant, and is within walking distance of Roermond’s historic city centre.
Malmaison Oxford, Oxford, England
Set within the historic Oxford Castle complex, Malmaison Oxford occupies the former HM Prison Oxford, which closed in 1996 after approximately 150 years of operation.
The conversion preserves original cell doors, exposed brickwork, iron railings and elevated walkways, creating a striking contrast between the building’s austere past and its modern interiors. Guests can explore the wider Oxford Castle and Prison complex to learn more about its history, while the hotel’s central location makes it convenient for visiting the city’s university buildings, museums and historic streets.
Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet, Türkiye
Built between 1918 and 1919 beside Istanbul’s courthouse, this building once served as a prison for people awaiting trial and those serving short sentences. It was converted into a hotel in 1996 and reopened after a major renovation in 2022.
The property retains elements of its historic architecture, including marble and stonework, decorative tiles and arched features. Its enclosed courtyard offers a quieter retreat in the bustling Sultanahmet district, within walking distance of landmarks such as Hagia Sophia and the Blue Mosque.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.