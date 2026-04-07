5 destinations where it almost never rains

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When we think of extreme travel, we often imagine icy peaks or dense rainforests. But some of the most fascinating destinations on Earth are defined not by abundance, but by absence. These are places where rainfall is so rare that the terrain feels almost alien. Surprisingly, despite their harsh conditions, many of these destinations are accessible to travellers willing to embrace the extreme. Here are five of the driest places on Earth that you can actually visit.
Often called the driest non-polar place on Earth, the Atacama Desert receives less than 1 mm of rain annually in some areas. Certain weather stations here have reportedly never recorded rainfall. Yet, it’s a thriving travel destination known for its salt flats, geysers, and Mars-like landscapes. The clear skies also make it one of the best places in the world for stargazing.
This polar desert is one of the most extreme environments on the planet. Shielded from ice by surrounding mountains, the valleys receive almost no precipitation and have incredibly low humidity. While not a casual trip, guided expeditions do allow visitors to witness this stark, icy desert, often described as the closest thing to Mars on Earth.
Considered the world’s oldest desert, the Namib is a land of towering red dunes and vast open spaces. Rainfall is scarce, but coastal fog provides minimal moisture, sustaining unique life forms. Travellers flock here to visit iconic spots like Sossusvlei, where surreal landscapes meet dramatic skies.
Also known as the Valley of the Moon, Wadi Rum is a striking desert landscape shaped by wind and time. Rainfall is minimal, and the terrain features sandstone mountains, narrow canyons, and vast sandy plains. It’s a popular destination for desert camping, jeep safaris, and even luxury “glamping” under the stars.
Famous for being one of the hottest places on Earth, Death Valley is also incredibly dry, with an average annual rainfall of just about 50 mm. Despite the harsh conditions, it’s a well-developed national park with roads, viewpoints, and visitor facilities. From salt flats to colourful badlands, it offers a dramatic and accessible desert experience.