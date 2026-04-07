5 destinations where it almost never rains

When we think of extreme travel, we often imagine icy peaks or dense rainforests. But some of the most fascinating destinations on Earth are defined not by abundance, but by absence. These are places where rainfall is so rare that the terrain feels almost alien. Surprisingly, despite their harsh conditions, many of these destinations are accessible to travellers willing to embrace the extreme. Here are five of the driest places on Earth that you can actually visit.

1. Atacama Desert (Chile)

Vegetation in Pan de Azúcar National Park on the coast of the Atacama Desert (Photo: Wikipedia) Vegetation in Pan de Azúcar National Park on the coast of the Atacama Desert (Photo: Wikipedia)

Often called the driest non-polar place on Earth, the Atacama Desert receives less than 1 mm of rain annually in some areas. Certain weather stations here have reportedly never recorded rainfall. Yet, it’s a thriving travel destination known for its salt flats, geysers, and Mars-like landscapes. The clear skies also make it one of the best places in the world for stargazing.