Five lesser-known mountain destinations in South India you can visit in summer

While the Himalayas are the first choice for many when it comes to a mountain getaway, it is fallacious to think that South India is all about beaches and backwaters. This summer, if you are looking to escape the sweltering heat for just a bit (or for a workation, perhaps?), consider the following mountain destinations located in the southern part of the country to experience tranquility of a different kind.

Sakleshpur, Karnataka

Ditch Nandi Hills to give Sakleshpur a visit. Known as the ‘Switzerland of Karnataka’, Sakleshpur in Hassan is perched at a height of 956m. Besides enjoying the views of the Western Ghats, you can also explore the diverse flora and fauna of Sakleshpur.

Papi Hills, Andhra Pradesh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aluvarthi Sai Goud (@aluvarthi_sai_goud)

Located in Andhra Pradesh‘s Rajahmundry, Papi Hills is truly a hidden gem. The hill is located in the Papikonda National Park through which the magnificent Godavari river meanders.

Devikulum, Kerala

If you were planning to visit Munnar, take a detour to Devikulum when you want to beat Munnar’s tourist rush. Devikulum translates to the ‘Lake of the Devi’. Bask in the greenery of the place, roam its tea and spice plantations, and if you have the time, visit the nearby Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary.

Ponmudi, Kerala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ponmudi on Insta (@ponmudioninsta)

Located in Trivandrum district of Kerala, Ponmudi translates to ‘Golden Hill’ or ‘Golden Peak’. It has an altitude of 1100m. Tourists are likely to find it shrouded in mist during the day, revealing and hiding the view of the Western Ghats that surround it. It is located 60 kms from the Trivandrum airport and 55 kms from the Trivandrum railway station.

ALSO READ | These places in India should be on every coffee lover’s itinerary

Valparai, Tamil Nadu

Located amidst the gorgeous Anaimalai Hills, Valparai Hills is home to the Anaimalai Tiger Reserve. Populated by elephants and rhinos and dotted with green tea estates, this hill station looks like it’s right out of a children’s book.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!