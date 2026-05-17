5 dangerous places on Earth that people still pay to visit

Adventure tourism is no longer limited to beaches and mountain retreats. Around the world, travellers are increasingly drawn to places known for extreme temperatures, dangerous terrain, toxic environments, and harsh survival conditions. Despite the risks, these destinations continue to fascinate people seeking unique experiences and natural wonders.

Here are five of the most hostile natural places on Earth, and why tourists still visit them.

1. Death Valley

Death Valley holds the record for some of the highest temperatures ever recorded on Earth, with summer temperatures often crossing 50°C. The dry desert environment, scarce water sources, and extreme heat make survival difficult.

Yet tourists visit for its surreal salt flats, dramatic desert landscapes, colourful canyons, and stargazing opportunities. Winter and early spring are considered the safest times to explore the region.