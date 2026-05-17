5 dangerous places on Earth that people still pay to visit

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Adventure tourism is no longer limited to beaches and mountain retreats. Around the world, travellers are increasingly drawn to places known for extreme temperatures, dangerous terrain, toxic environments, and harsh survival conditions. Despite the risks, these destinations continue to fascinate people seeking unique experiences and natural wonders.
Here are five of the most hostile natural places on Earth, and why tourists still visit them.
Death Valley holds the record for some of the highest temperatures ever recorded on Earth, with summer temperatures often crossing 50°C. The dry desert environment, scarce water sources, and extreme heat make survival difficult.
Yet tourists visit for its surreal salt flats, dramatic desert landscapes, colourful canyons, and stargazing opportunities. Winter and early spring are considered the safest times to explore the region.
The Danakil Depression is one of the hottest and most geologically active places in the world. The region contains acidic hot springs, toxic gases, salt plains, and brightly coloured hydrothermal fields that resemble another planet. Despite the extreme heat and dangerous volcanic activity, travellers visit for its rare geological formations and otherworldly scenery that few places on Earth can match.
Antarctica is the coldest, driest, and windiest continent on Earth. Temperatures can fall drastically, and the isolated environment poses serious survival challenges.
Still, tourists travel there to witness massive icebergs, glaciers, penguin colonies, whales, and untouched polar landscapes. Expedition cruises have made Antarctica one of the most sought-after bucket-list destinations for adventure travellers.
Mount Everest remains one of the world’s most dangerous tourist destinations due to avalanches, extreme altitude, oxygen deprivation, and unpredictable weather conditions. Despite the risks, climbers from across the globe continue attempting the summit for personal achievement, adventure, and the prestige associated with conquering the world’s tallest mountain.
Officially known as Ilha da Queimada Grande, Snake Island is home to thousands of venomous golden lancehead snakes, making it one of the deadliest islands in the world. Public access is heavily restricted by Brazilian authorities. Although tourists cannot freely explore the island, its terrifying reputation continues to attract global fascination through documentaries, researchers, and adventure storytelling.