5 breathtaking road trips in India to take this monsoon

There are some journeys that belong to a particular season. In India, monsoon road trips are one of them. The rains wash the dust away, waterfalls appear out of nowhere, hills turn emerald green, and highways suddenly feel cinematic. While summer road trips are often about destinations, monsoon drives are about the journey itself.

Here are some of the most beautiful road trips in India that are best experienced during the monsoon season:

Mumbai to Lonavala

Few monsoon drives are as iconic as the route from Mumbai to Lonavala. During the rains, the Western Ghats transform into a lush green paradise dotted with temporary waterfalls and floating clouds. The drive becomes especially magical around Khandala Ghat, where mist rolls over the mountains, and roadside vendors serve hot bhutta and cutting chai. Short, scenic, and refreshing, this remains one of India’s favourite rainy-season getaways.