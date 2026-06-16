5 breathtaking road trips in India to take this monsoon

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There are some journeys that belong to a particular season. In India, monsoon road trips are one of them. The rains wash the dust away, waterfalls appear out of nowhere, hills turn emerald green, and highways suddenly feel cinematic. While summer road trips are often about destinations, monsoon drives are about the journey itself.
Here are some of the most beautiful road trips in India that are best experienced during the monsoon season:
Few monsoon drives are as iconic as the route from Mumbai to Lonavala. During the rains, the Western Ghats transform into a lush green paradise dotted with temporary waterfalls and floating clouds. The drive becomes especially magical around Khandala Ghat, where mist rolls over the mountains, and roadside vendors serve hot bhutta and cutting chai. Short, scenic, and refreshing, this remains one of India’s favourite rainy-season getaways.
Duration: Approximately 1 hour 50 minutes
The road from Bengaluru to Coorg becomes incredibly picturesque once the rains arrive. Coffee plantations glisten under soft rain, forests appear denser, and the air smells earthy and fresh.
Monsoon also enhances Coorg’s waterfalls and streams, making stops along the way feel especially rewarding. The cool weather and winding roads make it ideal for slow travel.
Duration: Approximately 5 hours
For travellers in North India, the drive from Delhi to Lansdowne offers a quieter monsoon escape compared to crowded hill stations.
As the roads begin climbing into the Garhwal hills, the landscape shifts dramatically from city chaos to pine forests wrapped in fog. Rain adds a dreamy stillness to the cantonment town, making it perfect for a peaceful weekend retreat.
Duration: Approximately 6 hours
The East Coast Road connecting Chennai and Puducherry is beautiful year-round, but monsoon gives it a dramatic coastal charm.
With the Bay of Bengal on one side and rain-soaked roads on the other, the drive feels both calming and cinematic. Grey skies, crashing waves and sea breeze create an atmosphere that is hard to replicate in any other season.
Duration: Approximately 7.5 hours
The drive between Shillong and Cherrapunji is perhaps India’s ultimate monsoon road trip. Meghalaya receives some of the heaviest rainfall in the world, and during monsoon, the region becomes unbelievably green.
Clouds drift across the roads, waterfalls roar to life, and valleys disappear into mist. Every turn feels postcard-worthy, making the journey unforgettable for nature lovers.
Duration: 1 hour 40 minutes
Rajasthan may not be the first place associated with monsoons, but the drive from Jaipur to Udaipur reveals a softer side of the desert state.
The Aravalli hills become greener, lakes fill up, and the cooler temperatures make exploration far more pleasant. Monsoon also adds romance to Udaipur’s palaces and lakeside views.
Duration: Approximately 6 hours 50 minutes