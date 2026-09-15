5 bizarre buildings around the world that will make you look twice

Architecture is often associated with symmetry, straight lines and practical design. But around the world, some buildings appear to defy those conventions altogether. Their unusual shapes, playful facades, and unconventional designs have made them landmarks in their own right.

Here are five buildings that stand out for their distinctive architecture.

1. Casa Batlló, Barcelona, Spain

Casa Batlló (Photo: Wikipedia) Casa Batlló (Photo: Wikipedia)

Designed by Antoni Gaudí, Casa Batlló on Barcelona’s Passeig de Gràcia is known for its flowing, nature-inspired design. Its colourful façade combines stone, wrought iron, broken glass and ceramics, while the roof resembles the back of a dragon. The balconies and windows also feature unusual organic, bone-like forms. Gaudí transformed the building between 1904 and 1906, and it is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site.