5 beautiful coastal towns in Konkan to visit this summer

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The Konkan coast, stretching along Maharashtra’s western shoreline, is one of India’s most scenic coastal regions. Dotted with quiet beaches, fishing villages, coconut groves, seafood eateries, and historic forts, the region offers a slower and more relaxed alternative to crowded tourist hotspots.
Whether you are planning a road trip, a weekend getaway, or a beach vacation, here are some beautiful coastal towns in Konkan worth visiting this summer.
Often called the “Goa of Maharashtra,” Alibaug is among the most popular coastal escapes near Mumbai and Pune. Known for its beaches, sea forts, and weekend homestays, the town combines accessibility with laid-back coastal charm.
Kolaba Fort, located just off the shore, remains one of Alibaug’s biggest attractions. Visitors can also explore nearby beaches such as Varsoli, Nagaon, and Kashid. Water sports, beachside cafés, and fresh seafood make it an easy summer favourite.
Famous for its white sand beach and seaside Ganpati temple, Ganpatipule is one of Konkan’s most picturesque towns. The beach here is relatively clean and less commercial compared to major tourist destinations.
Apart from relaxing by the sea, travellers can visit Jaigad Fort, explore nearby villages, or drive along the scenic coastal roads lined with mango orchards and cashew plantations. The place is especially popular during mango season when Alphonso mangoes dominate local markets.
For travellers looking for clearer waters and adventure activities, Tarkarli is one of Konkan’s standout destinations. Located in the Sindhudurg district, the town is known for scuba diving, snorkelling, parasailing, and houseboat stays in the Karli backwaters. The nearby Sindhudurg Fort, built by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, adds historical significance to the destination. It is also known for Malvani cuisine, especially seafood dishes such as fish thalis, prawns curry, and sol kadhi.
Often referred to as the “Dakshin Kashi” of Maharashtra, Harihareshwar combines spirituality with coastal beauty. The town is known for the ancient Harihareshwar temple and its peaceful beaches surrounded by hills and rocky cliffs. The coastal walking trail around the temple offers scenic sea views, especially during sunrise and sunset. Compared to busier beach towns, Harihareshwar remains quieter and ideal for travellers seeking a slower pace.
Malvan is one of Konkan’s most culturally vibrant coastal towns, known for its seafood, forts, and traditional Konkani lifestyle. The town serves as a gateway to Sindhudurg Fort and nearby beaches while also offering bustling local markets and authentic Malvani cuisine.
Visitors often come here for fresh seafood, boat rides, dolphin spotting, and traditional coastal hospitality. Malvan also makes an excellent base for exploring nearby villages and lesser-known beaches in southern Konkan.