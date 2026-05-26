5 beautiful coastal towns in Konkan to visit this summer

The Konkan coast, stretching along Maharashtra’s western shoreline, is one of India’s most scenic coastal regions. Dotted with quiet beaches, fishing villages, coconut groves, seafood eateries, and historic forts, the region offers a slower and more relaxed alternative to crowded tourist hotspots.

Whether you are planning a road trip, a weekend getaway, or a beach vacation, here are some beautiful coastal towns in Konkan worth visiting this summer.

Alibaug

Often called the “Goa of Maharashtra,” Alibaug is among the most popular coastal escapes near Mumbai and Pune. Known for its beaches, sea forts, and weekend homestays, the town combines accessibility with laid-back coastal charm.