5 beautiful botanical gardens to explore in India

From centuries-old trees and sprawling greenhouses to colourful flower displays and carefully landscaped lawns, botanical gardens offer more than a scenic place to unwind. They preserve plant diversity, support botanical research and introduce visitors to species from across the world.

India’s botanical gardens also reflect the histories and landscapes of the regions they call home. Here are five worth exploring.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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Lalbagh Botanical Garden — Bengaluru, Karnataka

Spread across 240 acres, Lalbagh is one of India’s best-known botanical gardens. Established under Hyder Ali in 1760 and later expanded by Tipu Sultan, it is home to rare plants, old trees and landscaped lawns. Its iconic Glass House, inspired by London’s Crystal Palace, hosts flower shows around Republic Day and Independence Day.