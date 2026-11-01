5 beautiful botanical gardens to explore in India

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From centuries-old trees and sprawling greenhouses to colourful flower displays and carefully landscaped lawns, botanical gardens offer more than a scenic place to unwind. They preserve plant diversity, support botanical research and introduce visitors to species from across the world.
India’s botanical gardens also reflect the histories and landscapes of the regions they call home. Here are five worth exploring.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Lalbagh Botanical Garden — Bengaluru, Karnataka
Spread across 240 acres, Lalbagh is one of India’s best-known botanical gardens. Established under Hyder Ali in 1760 and later expanded by Tipu Sultan, it is home to rare plants, old trees and landscaped lawns. Its iconic Glass House, inspired by London’s Crystal Palace, hosts flower shows around Republic Day and Independence Day.
Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Indian Botanic Garden — Howrah, West Bengal
Established around 1787, this historic garden spans approximately 109 hectares and houses an extensive collection of rare and exotic plants. Its most famous attraction is the Great Banyan, whose spreading aerial roots create the appearance of an expansive woodland. The garden also features palms, orchids and other botanical collections.
Government Botanical Garden — Ooty, Tamil Nadu
Set across 55 acres on the slopes of Doddabetta, this garden is known for its terraced lawns, colourful flower beds, fernery and orchids. Established in the 19th century, it also features a fossilised tree estimated to be around 20 million years old. The annual flower show, held in May, is a major attraction for visitors to the Nilgiris.
Lloyd Botanical Garden — Darjeeling, West Bengal
Established in 1878, Lloyd Botanical Garden preserves plant life associated with the Eastern Himalayas alongside species from other parts of the world. Its collections include alpine plants, orchids, cacti and succulents, making it an appealing stop for visitors interested in the region’s botanical diversity. The garden’s hillside setting adds to its appeal.
Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute — Kerala
Located at Palode near Thiruvananthapuram, this expansive botanical garden and research institute was established in 1979 to support the conservation and sustainable use of tropical plant resources. Its collections and conservation programmes focus on tropical plant diversity, making it especially interesting for those keen to understand Kerala’s flora and that of other tropical regions.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.