4 scenic train journeys in India you should take at least once

India’s railway network is more than a way to get from one city to another. Some routes offer a front-row view of mountains, valleys, forests, rivers and coastlines, turning the journey itself into an experience. If you enjoy slow travel and scenic landscapes, here are four Indian railway journeys worth taking at least once.

1. Kalka–Shimla Toy Train, Himachal Pradesh

The Kalka–Shimla railway is one of India’s best-known mountain railway journeys. The route climbs from Kalka into the hills of Himachal Pradesh, passing through forests, bridges, tunnels and small hill stations before reaching Shimla.

Recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage site, the railway is known for its narrow-gauge track and dramatic elevation changes. The journey is particularly appealing to travellers who want to experience the landscape at a slower pace rather than simply drive to Shimla.