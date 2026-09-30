4 scenic train journeys in India you should take at least once

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India’s railway network is more than a way to get from one city to another. Some routes offer a front-row view of mountains, valleys, forests, rivers and coastlines, turning the journey itself into an experience. If you enjoy slow travel and scenic landscapes, here are four Indian railway journeys worth taking at least once.
The Kalka–Shimla railway is one of India’s best-known mountain railway journeys. The route climbs from Kalka into the hills of Himachal Pradesh, passing through forests, bridges, tunnels and small hill stations before reaching Shimla.
Recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage site, the railway is known for its narrow-gauge track and dramatic elevation changes. The journey is particularly appealing to travellers who want to experience the landscape at a slower pace rather than simply drive to Shimla.
The Nilgiri Mountain Railway connects Mettupalayam with Udhagamandalam (Ooty), travelling through the Nilgiri Hills. The route passes through tea plantations, forests, valleys and several tunnels.
It is another UNESCO-recognised mountain railway, known for its steep gradient and blue-and-cream heritage coaches. The changing scenery, from the foothills to the cooler highlands around Ooty, makes the journey an attraction in itself.
For a very different experience, take a train along the Konkan coast. The railway runs through parts of Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka, crossing numerous bridges and tunnels as it passes through the Western Ghats and coastal countryside.
Depending on the route and train, passengers can see lush hills, rivers, villages and stretches of the Konkan landscape. The journey is especially scenic during and after the monsoon, when the landscape turns particularly green.
The Kangra Valley Railway offers a quieter alternative to India’s more famous mountain train journeys. The narrow-gauge route runs from Pathankot towards Joginder Nagar, passing through the foothills of the Dhauladhar range.
Unlike the Kalka–Shimla route, this journey is less about reaching a major hill destination and more about experiencing the rural landscape along the way. On a clear day, views of the surrounding mountains, fields and villages add to the appeal.