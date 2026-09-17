4 Indian places where water shapes everyday life

India’s diverse landscape is home to settlements where water is much more than a scenic backdrop. For some communities, lakes and rivers are roads, workplaces and sources of food; for others, homes and agricultural spaces have evolved around constantly changing water levels.

From Manipur’s floating phumdis to Kashmir’s lake settlements and Assam’s river islands, these places offer a glimpse into lifestyles shaped by water.

1. Loktak Lake, Manipur

If one landscape in India most closely resembles a floating world, it is Loktak Lake in Manipur. The lake is known for phumdis — floating masses of vegetation, soil and organic matter that have accumulated over time. Fishing communities have traditionally used these waters for their livelihoods, with small huts and boats scattered across parts of the lake.