Varanasi to Rishikesh: 4 Republic Day getaways under ₹10,000 you can still book from Delhi

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
The Republic Day long weekend is a great chance to visit new places and relax after a busy start to the year. With some planning, you can enjoy beautiful views, lively culture, and memorable experiences, all while keeping your trip under INR 10,000. Here are four trip ideas with practical breakdowns for transport, stay, food, and activities.
Why go: Spiritual banks of the Ganga, thrilling river rafting, and scenic bridges make Rishikesh perfect for both adventure seekers and chill travellers.
Budget Breakdown (3 days / 2 nights)
Estimated Total: ₹4,000–₹5,700
Tips: Book trains early and stay near Tapovan to save on local travel. Rent a scooter to wander around.
Why go: Rich history, majestic forts, and colourful bazaars in the Pink City. Winter weather in January is perfect for walking and sightseeing.
Budget Breakdown (3 days / 2 nights)
Estimated Total: ₹4,400–₹7,000
Tips: Walk or use shared autos or local buses to cut local transport costs.
Why go: Sunrise boat ride on the Ganga, historic ghats, and spiritual energy that’s unique to Varanasi.
Budget Breakdown (3 days / 2 nights)
Estimated Total: ₹3,700–₹8,000
Tips: Stay near Assi Ghat for easy access to temples and food.
Why go: Perfect for history buffs and food lovers, Amritsar offers spiritual calm with patriotic energy — especially around Republic Day, when the Wagah Border ceremony adds extra zeal.
Budget Breakdown (3 Days / 2 Nights)
Estimated Total: ₹3,700–₹7,000
The 23rd edition of the India Conference at Harvard, organized by students, will feature PV Sindhu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Shashi Tharoor as speakers. The theme "The India we Imagine" will explore the country's future through three subthemes. The conference will include a start-up pitch competition, art workshops, and a policy hackathon, concluding with a concert.