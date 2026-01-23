Varanasi to Rishikesh: 4 Republic Day getaways under ₹10,000 you can still book from Delhi

The Republic Day long weekend is a great chance to visit new places and relax after a busy start to the year. With some planning, you can enjoy beautiful views, lively culture, and memorable experiences, all while keeping your trip under INR 10,000. Here are four trip ideas with practical breakdowns for transport, stay, food, and activities.

1. Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Why go: Spiritual banks of the Ganga, thrilling river rafting, and scenic bridges make Rishikesh perfect for both adventure seekers and chill travellers.

Budget Breakdown (3 days / 2 nights)

Transport: Train (Sleeper) or bus – ₹1,000–1,500

Stay: Budget hostel/guesthouse – ₹500–800/night → ₹1,000–1,600

Food: Street/local eateries – ₹300/day → ₹900

Activities: Ganga Aarti (free), Laxman/Ram Jhula (free), optional rafting – approximately ₹1,500

Estimated Total: ₹4,000–₹5,700

Tips: Book trains early and stay near Tapovan to save on local travel. Rent a scooter to wander around.