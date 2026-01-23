Varanasi to Rishikesh: 4 Republic Day getaways under ₹10,000 you can still book from Delhi

Celebrate Republic Day without burning a hole in your pocket.

google-preferred-btn
VaranasiA ghat in Varanasi (Photo: Wikipedia)

The Republic Day long weekend is a great chance to visit new places and relax after a busy start to the year. With some planning, you can enjoy beautiful views, lively culture, and memorable experiences, all while keeping your trip under INR 10,000. Here are four trip ideas with practical breakdowns for transport, stay, food, and activities.

1. Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Why go: Spiritual banks of the Ganga, thrilling river rafting, and scenic bridges make Rishikesh perfect for both adventure seekers and chill travellers.

Budget Breakdown (3 days / 2 nights)

  • Transport: Train (Sleeper) or bus – ₹1,000–1,500
  • Stay: Budget hostel/guesthouse – ₹500–800/night → ₹1,000–1,600
  • Food: Street/local eateries – ₹300/day → ₹900
  • Activities: Ganga Aarti (free), Laxman/Ram Jhula (free), optional rafting – approximately ₹1,500

Estimated Total: ₹4,000–₹5,700

Tips: Book trains early and stay near Tapovan to save on local travel. Rent a scooter to wander around.

travel Rishikesh is known for yoga, river rafting, and peaceful Ganga aartis. (Photo: Wikipedia)

2. Jaipur, Rajasthan

Why go: Rich history, majestic forts, and colourful bazaars in the Pink City. Winter weather in January is perfect for walking and sightseeing.

Budget Breakdown (3 days / 2 nights)

  • Transport: Train/bus – ₹1,000–1,500
  • Stay: Budget hotel/hostel – ₹600–900/night → ₹1,200–1,800
  • Food: Local dhabas/cafes – ₹300/day → ₹900
  • Sightseeing: Amber Fort, Hawa Mahal & local forts – ₹300–₹600

Estimated Total: ₹4,400–₹7,000

Tips: Walk or use shared autos or local buses to cut local transport costs.

Story continues below this ad

3. Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Why go: Sunrise boat ride on the Ganga, historic ghats, and spiritual energy that’s unique to Varanasi.

Budget Breakdown (3 days / 2 nights)

  • Transport: Train – ₹800–1,200
  • Stay: Budget guesthouse – ₹400–700/night → ₹800–1,400
  • Food: Street food – ₹250/day → ₹750
  • Experiences: Boat ride – ₹500–1,500, temple entries (minimal)

Estimated Total: ₹3,700–₹8,000

Tips: Stay near Assi Ghat for easy access to temples and food.

ALSO READ | Top 3 Indian towns with sub-zero temperatures
republic day Golden Temple, Amritsar (PTI Photo/Shiva Sharma)

4. Amritsar, Punjab

Why go: Perfect for history buffs and food lovers, Amritsar offers spiritual calm with patriotic energy — especially around Republic Day, when the Wagah Border ceremony adds extra zeal.

Budget Breakdown (3 Days / 2 Nights)

Story continues below this ad
  • Transport (Train Sleeper/Seater): ₹1,000-₹1,500
  • Stay (Budget Hotel / Guesthouse): ₹1,500-₹2,000- (₹750 × 2 nights)
  • Food: ₹1,200 (₹400/day)
  • Local Travel & Entry: Free entry at Wagah Border, Jallianwala Bagh, and markets

Estimated Total: ₹3,700–₹7,000

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Varanasi to Rishikesh: 4 Republic Day getaways under ₹10,000 you can still book from Delhi
Varanasi
Nick Jonas admits getting an anxiety attack on the Golden Globes red carpet: 'It hit me like a gut punch'
Nick Jonas gets anxiety attack at Golden Globes
Gastroenterologist explains how this simple activity helps avoid acid reflux, bloating: 'Don't want you to lie down'
digestion
‘I have to listen to her’: Rani Mukerji says daughter Adira ‘fires’ her; a psychologist explains how Gen Alpha kids are reshaping parent-child dynamics
Rani Mukerji shares her honest take on raising her daughter Adira Chopra
Advertisement
PHOTOS
winnie the pooh
Meet A.A. Milne: The creator of Winnie the Pooh
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20
IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score
Sports alarm bells: Toxic air outdoors, indoors not weather proof, International Olympic Committee takes note
Sports alarm bells: Toxic outdoors, no weather-proof indoors, IOC takes note
10 years of Bumrah: From jet lag to centre stage: The night Jasprit Bumrah announced himself
India's pace magician Jasprit Bumrah made his ODI and T20I debuts during an eventful Australia, 10 years ago.
Your browser extension may be watching your bank activity: Here’s how to stop it
Browser extensions run quietly in the background, often with access to sensitive user data—making malicious add-ons difficult to detect until damage is done.
Signature is going to be a flagship franchise, will bring Razr Fold to India: Motorola executive
The Signature is Motorola’s first flagship phone designed from the ground up, and the company appears confident it can take on heavyweights, including rivals such as the Galaxy S26 Plus and the iPhone 17.(Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Forza Horizon 6 officially announced, heads to Japan in 2026
Forza Horizon 6 is scheduled to launch on May 19, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S and PC through the Microsoft Store and Steam. (Image: Forza)
Varanasi to Rishikesh: 4 Republic Day getaways under ₹10,000 you can still book from Delhi
Varanasi
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
70 year old man first vlog
Rs 13.7 crore watch: Jacob & Co unveils gem-studded ‘Opera Vantara’ featuring hand-painted Anant Ambani figurine: ‘can’t even figure out how to tell time’
Jacob & Co anant ambani watch
Merit alone can’t make you a CEO, says leadership coach; urges professionals to embrace office politics
He clarified that entrepreneurs need to approach office politics differently from corporate professionals
Lost cat travels over 115 miles across countries to reunite with owners
Despite local animal welfare groups' help and repeated returns to the area, the couple found no trace of their cat
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement