In New York for only 24 hours? Sara Ali Khan shares her ‘favourite things’ to do

Sara Ali Khan is a well-known travel enthusiast who can often be spotted travelling to a host of exciting destinations. From the spiritual places of India and the architectural beauty of Europe to the American skyscrapers, the Atrangi Re actor never fails to serve major vacation goals with her travel posts on social media.

Taking to Instagram, she recently gave netizens a quick peek into the top things she absolutely loves indulging in when visiting her “favourite” New York City for just 24 hours.

The Kedarnath actor posted a fun video in which she can be seen squeezing her touristy activities, everyday workout sessions, and must-visit cafés within 24 hours of her visit to the city. Take a look!

First things first — coffee!

Sara begins her 24 hours in NYC with a cup of coffee.

Boxing and gymming

The fitness enthusiast believes in keeping her body in shape even when on a vacation. NYC’s Rumble and Barry’s Bootcamp is her go-to workout place for sweating it out.

Central Park

Certain locations define a city. For New York, it’s Central Park among many, and Sara loves visiting the same.

Fifth Avenue

Brimming with high-end fashion, NYC is heaven for all the shopaholics out there. Sara clearly agrees as she went on a shopping spree at Big Apple’s famous 5th Avenue street in Manhattan.

City cafés

Add Sara’s visit to Ladurée and MarieBelle to your list of NYC cafés when you visit the city next.

Times Square

Lastly, after a fulfilling day in NYC, she spent some time at the famous Times Square.

