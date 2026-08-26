15,000 km and 19 hours later: Check out the world’s longest non-stop passenger flights

Ultra-long-haul flying has made it possible to travel between cities more than 14,000 km apart without a fuel stop. In 2026, the longest scheduled non-stop passenger routes stretch across the Pacific, Indian Ocean and other major air corridors, with some keeping passengers airborne for close to 20 hours.

Here are some of the longest currently operating routes, ranked broadly by great-circle distance.

New York to Singapore

Airline: Singapore Airlines

Distance: About 15,330 km

Scheduled time: Around 19 hours 15 minutes

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Singapore Airlines’ New York to Singapore service currently holds the top spot among scheduled non-stop passenger flights. The route covers roughly 15,330 km and can take close to 20 hours.

Screengrab of NY-Singapore flight schedule (Photo: Singaporeair.com) Screengrab of NY-Singapore flight schedule (Photo: Singaporeair.com)

Newark to Singapore

Airline: Singapore Airlines

Distance: About 15,330 km

Scheduled time: Around 18–19 hours