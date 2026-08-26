15,000 km and 19 hours later: Check out the world’s longest non-stop passenger flights

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Ultra-long-haul flying has made it possible to travel between cities more than 14,000 km apart without a fuel stop. In 2026, the longest scheduled non-stop passenger routes stretch across the Pacific, Indian Ocean and other major air corridors, with some keeping passengers airborne for close to 20 hours.
Here are some of the longest currently operating routes, ranked broadly by great-circle distance.
Airline: Singapore Airlines
Distance: About 15,330 km
Scheduled time: Around 19 hours 15 minutes
Singapore Airlines’ New York to Singapore service currently holds the top spot among scheduled non-stop passenger flights. The route covers roughly 15,330 km and can take close to 20 hours.
Airline: Singapore Airlines
Distance: About 15,330 km
Scheduled time: Around 18–19 hours
Singapore’s other New York-area service, to Newark Liberty International Airport, is only a few kilometres shorter than the JFK route. It ranks among one of the world’s longest scheduled non-stop flights.
Airline: Qantas Airways
Distance: About 14,500 km
Scheduled time: Around 17 hours 20 minutes to 18 hours
Qantas’ direct Perth–London route links Western Australia with the UK in a single flight. The route covers approximately 14,500 km.
Airline: American Airlines (operated by Qantas Airways)
Distance: About 14,470 km
Scheduled time: Around 17 hours 40 minutes
Qantas also operates a direct service between Dallas/Fort Worth and Melbourne. At approximately 14,470 km, it ranks among the longest non-stop passenger routes in the world, with scheduled flying time of roughly 17 and a half hours.
These ultra-long-haul services rely on aircraft designed for extended operations, with larger fuel capacity, efficient engines and configurations tailored for long journeys. Airlines also have to account for factors such as crew rest, fuel requirements, alternate airports and weather conditions when planning these flights.
Disclaimer: Flight times are not fixed. Winds, weather, airspace restrictions and the precise route flown can all affect how long an aircraft remains in the air.