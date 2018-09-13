Follow Us:
Thursday, September 13, 2018
From Indian Accent to Sunder Nursery: TIME’s top 100 places has some interesting Indian entries

TIME magazine recently, rolled out a list of 100 best places to visit in the world that include to stay and to eat and drink. Here are some of the highlights of the places that made it to the top.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 13, 2018 5:57:01 pm
TIME magazine best places to visit, best places to eat in world, best places to travel in world, best places to visit in india, best places to visit India TIME, indian express, indian express news TIME magazine picks out the best places to visit this year. (Source: TripAdvisor/ Cyclethroughwater.com)
One can often be stuck at a fork when it comes to picking the best places to visit. While some may make a great travelling choice, the lack of appealing food can put a damper on the vacation. TIME magazine recently, rolled out a list of top 100 best places to visit in the world that cover it all – places to stay, eat and drink.

Here are some of the highlights of the places that made it to the top. The list also featured some pretty interesting Indian attractions.

Sunder Nursery
New Delhi, India

Unveiled in February this year, the city’s first arboretum offers a respite from the pollution and the crowds. It is a 90-acre horticultural haven with restored Mughal-era monuments. In what sounds like a much-needed consolation to Delhi, it will be soon linked to a neighbouring zoo and fort to create a 900-acre sanctum of greenery.

TIME magazine best places to visit, best places to eat in world, best places to travel in world, best places to visit in india, best places to visit India TIME, indian express, indian express news Sunder Nursery at New Delhi near Humayun Tomb at New Delhi. Express photo by Abhinav Saha

Indian Accent
New Delhi, India

Not just green places, the capital city also offers a great choice for some scrumptious food. Indian Accent is one such restaurant that has also made a place in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list for six years running, thanks to chef Manish Mehrotra’s innovative take on Indian cuisine. From pulled-pork phulka tacos to blue cheese naan and galautis stuffed with foie grass, the restaurant has lots for foodies.

TIME magazine best places to visit, best places to eat in world, best places to travel in world, best places to visit in india, best places to visit India TIME, indian express, indian express news Source: Indian accent

Oberoi Sukhvilas Resort & Spa
Chandigarh, India

This is a 12,000-sq.-ft. wellness centre, nestled among 8,000 acres of forested Himalayan foothills. Made for guests to avail a respite from the rush of life and wallow in the peace and quietness of nature, it also offers Ayurveda courses up to 21 days long, plus digital detoxes and personalized fitness programs.

TIME magazine best places to visit, TIME magazine top 100 places to visit, TIME magazine india top 100 places, best places to eat in world, best places to travel in world, best places to visit in india, best places to visit India TIME, indian express, indian express news TIME top 100 places to visit lists out some interesting places. (Source: OberoiHotels)

Alila Fort Bishangarh
Rajasthan, India

About 200 years ago, this fort was home to royalty. However, after a seven-year-long restoration run by Alila Hotels and Resorts, it has been turned into a luxury hotel. The interesting thing is that it still retains its original features like turrets, dungeons and secret passageways.

TIME magazine best places to visit, best places to eat in world, best places to travel in world, best places to visit in india, best places to visit India TIME, indian express, indian express news (Source: TripAdvisor)

Here are some other attractions from across the world:

Tianjin Binhai Library
Tianjin, China

This modern-day public library looks like it just walked out of a sci-fi movie. Spanning over an area of nearly 363,000-sq.-ft, it is replete with stark white interiors and shelves stacked from floor to ceiling. It has the capacity to hold more than 1.35 billion books.

TIME magazine best places to visit, TIME magazine top 100 places to visit, TIME magazine india top 100 places, best places to eat in world, best places to travel in world, best places to visit in india, best places to visit India TIME, indian express, indian express news Check out TIME Magazine’s top 100 places. (Source: VCG/Getty Images)

Tippet Rise Art Center
Stillwater County, Montana

Tippet Rise lies around 150 miles away from the Yellowstone National Park. Besides being a 10,000-acre working sheep and cattle ranch, it boasts of site-specific sculptures, a concert hall and an open-air performance venue.

TIME magazine best places to visit, TIME magazine top 100 places to visit, TIME magazine india top 100 places, best places to eat in world, best places to travel in world, best places to visit in india, best places to visit India TIME, indian express, indian express news TIME Magazine lists 100 great places to visit. (Source: YouTube/EnsambleStudio)

Seoullo 7017 Skygarden
Seoul, South Korea

Seoullo 7017 Skygarden is a new pedestrian walkway that passes above Seoul’s thoroughfares. Its 17 sections feature family-friendly cafés, gardens and even stations for relaxing foot baths. At night, the illuminating pillars transform it into a glowing ribbon of purple.

time magazine, top 100 places to visit, seoullo, korea, indian express, indian express news) TIME magazine lists out top 100 places to visit. (Source: visitkorea)

Cycling Through Water
Genk, Belgium

‘Cycling Through Water’ is a 212m track that passes through a large pond in the De Wijers nature reserve. To add to the thrill, it dips low enough in the middle to put the rider at eye level with the water.

TIME magazine best places to visit, best places to eat in world, best places to travel in world, best places to visit in india, best places to visit India TIME, indian express, indian express news (Source: cyclethroughwater.com)

Pandora: The World of Avatar
Bay Lake, Florida

It is a reinvention of the modern day theme park, much like James Cameron’s sci-fi, Avatar. It hosts an animatronic character that’s “as lifelike as possible” and a botanical garden that glows with neon after sunset.

TIME magazine best places to visit, best places to eat in world, best places to travel in world, best places to visit in india, best places to visit India TIME, indian express, indian express news (Source: Pandora.com)

Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve
Idaho

If you are dying to go to space, heading to Idaho may be a much safer, somewhat heady and thrilling experience. Last year, a 1,400-sq.-mi. region in the central part of the state became the first site in the U.S to be named a Dark Sky Reserve by the International Dark-Sky Association, meaning that its traits (clear air, 10,000-ft. elevation) are ideal for star­gazing.

time top 100 places to travel, time magazine top 100, places to travel, idaho dark sky reserve, indian express, indian express news TIME magazine lists out top 100 places to visit. (Source: DarkSkyReserve)

So, what’s going to be your next holiday destination? Reach out to us by writing in the comment section below!

