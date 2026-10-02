10 weekend getaways from Delhi within 300 km that are perfect for a bike ride

Planning a weekend bike ride from Delhi? Explore 10 destinations within 300 km, from Neemrana and Alwar to Rishikesh and Jaipur.

By: Lifestyle Desk
6 min readNew DelhiOct 2, 2026 07:00 PM IST
bikeWeekend getaways from Delhi (Magnific image)
Make us preferred source on Google

You don’t always need to take a long holiday to get a proper break from Delhi. If you have a bike, several destinations within roughly 300 km of the capital can make for a manageable weekend ride, whether you want a short day trip, a heritage stop or a two-night escape.

The distances below are approximate road distances from Delhi and can vary by starting point and route. Riding times are indicative and depend on traffic, weather, breaks and the route available to two-wheelers. Here are 10 weekend getaways from Delhi where you can set off on your bike.

Pro tip: Before setting off, check the weather, road conditions and any temporary traffic restrictions. Wear proper riding gear, take breaks on longer rides, and make sure you have enough time for the return journey instead of rushing back late at night.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

1. Damdama Lake and Sohna: around 60–70 km

Approx. Riding time: 1.5–2 hours
Best for: A short ride

If you don’t want to spend most of your weekend on the road, the Sohna-Damdama stretch is an easy option. Ride to Damdama Lake, spend a few hours in the area, and return the same day. You can also stay overnight if you want a slower break.

2. Neemrana: around 120 km

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kumar Ansh (@kansh.pxl) 

Approx. riding time: 2–3 hours
Best for: Heritage and an overnight break

Neemrana is close enough to Delhi for a relatively short motorcycle ride but far enough to feel like you’ve left the city. The main draw is the historic Neemrana Fort, while the surrounding area makes for a relaxed stop after the ride.

3. Mathura and Vrindavan: around 150–165 km

Approx. riding time: 3–4 hours
Best for: Temples, food and a cultural break

Story continues below this ad

You can combine Mathura and Vrindavan into one weekend ride. The destinations are close enough to cover together, with temples, ghats, markets and local food giving you plenty to explore.

If you’re planning an overnight stay, you can take the second day at a slower pace instead of trying to cover everything in a few hours.

4. Alwar: around 165–175 km

Approx. riding time: 3–4 hours
Best for: Forts, palaces and a Rajasthan road trip

Alwar gives you a taste of Rajasthan without requiring a very long ride from Delhi. You can explore Bala Quila and the City Palace or use the town as a base for nearby attractions.

Story continues below this ad

It works well as a one-night motorcycle trip, particularly if you want to combine the ride with some sightseeing.

5. Bharatpur: around 175–200 km

Approx riding time: 3.5–4.5 hours
Best for: Birds and nature

Bharatpur is a manageable longer ride from Delhi, with Keoladeo National Park being the main attraction. It is particularly suited to a weekend centred around birdwatching and nature.

You can also extend the trip towards nearby Deeg if you want to add a heritage stop.

Story continues below this ad

6. Haridwar: around 195–210 km

Approx. riding time: 4–5 hours
Best for: A spiritual and riverside break

Haridwar can make for a straightforward overnight motorcycle trip from Delhi. Spend time around the ghats, visit temples and, if your schedule allows, attend the evening Ganga Aarti.

The ride is manageable enough for a one-night break, although traffic and the route you take can affect the travel time considerably.

7. Sariska: around 220–240 km

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zia Dthakur (@boobs.on.wheels) 

Approx riding time: 4–5 hours
Best for: Wildlife and the Aravallis

Sariska works for riders who want to combine a road trip with a nature break. The route takes you towards Rajasthan and the Aravalli landscape, while the Tiger Reserve gives you something to explore once you arrive.

Story continues below this ad

If you want to include a safari, check the available slots before planning the ride.

Also Read | 6 weekend getaways from Delhi under Rs 6,000

8. Agra: around 220–230 km

Approx riding time: 4–5 hours
Best for: A heritage weekend

Agra remains a practical option if you want your bike trip to end at a major sightseeing destination. The Taj Mahal and Agra Fort can form the core of a one-night itinerary, leaving you time to explore other Mughal-era sites.

The exact road distance will depend on where you start in Delhi and the route you take.

Story continues below this ad

9. Rishikesh: around 230–250 km

Approx riding time: 5–6 hours
Best for: A two-night road trip

Rishikesh suits a full weekend better than a rushed overnight ride. Once there, you can spend time by the Ganga, explore cafés and ashrams or plan adventure activities depending on the season.

For bikers, route planning matters here. Two-wheelers are prohibited on access-controlled expressways, including the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, so don’t simply follow the fastest car route on a navigation app. Check that your chosen route permits motorcycles before setting out.

10. Jaipur: around 270–290 km

Approx riding time: 5–6 hours
Best for: A longer highway ride, food and heritage

Story continues below this ad

Jaipur is close to the 300-km limit, so it makes more sense as a two-night weekend than a rushed overnight trip.

Once there, you can explore the forts and palaces, walk through the old city, browse the markets and make time for Rajasthan’s food.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 02: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments