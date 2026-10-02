10 weekend getaways from Delhi within 300 km that are perfect for a bike ride

You don’t always need to take a long holiday to get a proper break from Delhi. If you have a bike, several destinations within roughly 300 km of the capital can make for a manageable weekend ride, whether you want a short day trip, a heritage stop or a two-night escape.

The distances below are approximate road distances from Delhi and can vary by starting point and route. Riding times are indicative and depend on traffic, weather, breaks and the route available to two-wheelers. Here are 10 weekend getaways from Delhi where you can set off on your bike.

Pro tip: Before setting off, check the weather, road conditions and any temporary traffic restrictions. Wear proper riding gear, take breaks on longer rides, and make sure you have enough time for the return journey instead of rushing back late at night.