10 weekend getaways from Delhi within 300 km that are perfect for a bike ride

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You don’t always need to take a long holiday to get a proper break from Delhi. If you have a bike, several destinations within roughly 300 km of the capital can make for a manageable weekend ride, whether you want a short day trip, a heritage stop or a two-night escape.
The distances below are approximate road distances from Delhi and can vary by starting point and route. Riding times are indicative and depend on traffic, weather, breaks and the route available to two-wheelers. Here are 10 weekend getaways from Delhi where you can set off on your bike.
Pro tip: Before setting off, check the weather, road conditions and any temporary traffic restrictions. Wear proper riding gear, take breaks on longer rides, and make sure you have enough time for the return journey instead of rushing back late at night.
Approx. Riding time: 1.5–2 hours
Best for: A short ride
If you don’t want to spend most of your weekend on the road, the Sohna-Damdama stretch is an easy option. Ride to Damdama Lake, spend a few hours in the area, and return the same day. You can also stay overnight if you want a slower break.
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Approx. riding time: 2–3 hours
Best for: Heritage and an overnight break
Neemrana is close enough to Delhi for a relatively short motorcycle ride but far enough to feel like you’ve left the city. The main draw is the historic Neemrana Fort, while the surrounding area makes for a relaxed stop after the ride.
Approx. riding time: 3–4 hours
Best for: Temples, food and a cultural break
You can combine Mathura and Vrindavan into one weekend ride. The destinations are close enough to cover together, with temples, ghats, markets and local food giving you plenty to explore.
If you’re planning an overnight stay, you can take the second day at a slower pace instead of trying to cover everything in a few hours.
Approx. riding time: 3–4 hours
Best for: Forts, palaces and a Rajasthan road trip
Alwar gives you a taste of Rajasthan without requiring a very long ride from Delhi. You can explore Bala Quila and the City Palace or use the town as a base for nearby attractions.
It works well as a one-night motorcycle trip, particularly if you want to combine the ride with some sightseeing.
Approx riding time: 3.5–4.5 hours
Best for: Birds and nature
Bharatpur is a manageable longer ride from Delhi, with Keoladeo National Park being the main attraction. It is particularly suited to a weekend centred around birdwatching and nature.
You can also extend the trip towards nearby Deeg if you want to add a heritage stop.
Approx. riding time: 4–5 hours
Best for: A spiritual and riverside break
Haridwar can make for a straightforward overnight motorcycle trip from Delhi. Spend time around the ghats, visit temples and, if your schedule allows, attend the evening Ganga Aarti.
The ride is manageable enough for a one-night break, although traffic and the route you take can affect the travel time considerably.
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Approx riding time: 4–5 hours
Best for: Wildlife and the Aravallis
Sariska works for riders who want to combine a road trip with a nature break. The route takes you towards Rajasthan and the Aravalli landscape, while the Tiger Reserve gives you something to explore once you arrive.
If you want to include a safari, check the available slots before planning the ride.
Approx riding time: 4–5 hours
Best for: A heritage weekend
Agra remains a practical option if you want your bike trip to end at a major sightseeing destination. The Taj Mahal and Agra Fort can form the core of a one-night itinerary, leaving you time to explore other Mughal-era sites.
The exact road distance will depend on where you start in Delhi and the route you take.
Approx riding time: 5–6 hours
Best for: A two-night road trip
Rishikesh suits a full weekend better than a rushed overnight ride. Once there, you can spend time by the Ganga, explore cafés and ashrams or plan adventure activities depending on the season.
For bikers, route planning matters here. Two-wheelers are prohibited on access-controlled expressways, including the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, so don’t simply follow the fastest car route on a navigation app. Check that your chosen route permits motorcycles before setting out.
Approx riding time: 5–6 hours
Best for: A longer highway ride, food and heritage
Jaipur is close to the 300-km limit, so it makes more sense as a two-night weekend than a rushed overnight trip.
Once there, you can explore the forts and palaces, walk through the old city, browse the markets and make time for Rajasthan’s food.