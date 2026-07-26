10 stunning flowers you’ll spot on the Valley of Flowers trek this monsoon

Planning a Valley of Flowers trek this monsoon? These 10 breathtaking Himalayan blooms are among the most beautiful sights you may encounter along the trail.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiJul 26, 2026 05:54 PM IST
Valley of flowersBeautiful flowers that you'll find during a trek to Valley of Flowers (Ai generated image)
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Uttarakhand’s Valley of Flowers National Park has officially opened, with a large number of trekkers flocking to the beautiful park, which transforms into a colourful spectacle every monsoon.

Usually from July to early September, the Unesco World Heritage Site is covered with hundreds of Himalayan wildflowers, turning its alpine meadows into one of India’s most spectacular natural displays.

The exact blooms and flower varieties depend on when you visit, but these are some of the most beautiful flowers you might spot on the Valley of Flowers trek and nearby trails.

1. Himalayan blue poppy

Valley of flowers Himalayan blue poppy’s sky-blue petals are highly dependent on soil pH and UV light exposure (Image: Unsplash)

With its striking sky-blue petals, the Himalayan blue poppy is one of the valley’s biggest attractions. Rare and beautiful, it’s a flower many trekkers hope to catch in bloom.

2. Cobra lily

valley of flowers Cobra lily can be easily spotted along the trekking trails during the monsoon season (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

This unusual Himalayan plant gets its name from its hooded flower, which resembles the head of a cobra. You may spot it in the broader Valley of Flowers–Hemkund region during the blooming season.

3. Brahma Kamal

valley of flowers It is very difficult to spot Brahma Kamal during the monsoon trek at Valley of Flowers (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Uttarakhand’s state flower, Brahma Kamal, usually grows at higher elevations than the main Valley of Flowers trail. Trekkers are more likely to spot it on the nearby Hemkund Sahib trek, where it blooms in rocky alpine terrain.

4. Himalayan bellflower

valley of flowers Himalayan bellflower can grow up to 2 meters tall (Image: Pexels)

These delicate bell-shaped purple and blue flowers bloom across the meadows during the monsoon, adding even more colour to the landscape.

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5. Primulas

valley of flowers Different primula varities in various shades — purple, pink, white, and more — can be spotted during the trek (Image: Pexels)

One of the first flowers to bloom after the snow melts, primulas brighten the valley with shades of pink, purple and white.

6. Himalayan bistort

valley of flowers Himalayan bistort generally grows to about 25 cm (10 in) tall and spreads 60 cm (24 in) wide (Ai generated image)

Recognisable by its tall spikes of soft pink flowers, Himalayan bistort is a common sight in the valley‘s alpine meadows.

7. Marsh marigold

 

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These cheerful yellow flowers thrive in damp meadows and along mountain streams, creating bright splashes of colour.

8. Anemones

valley of flowers Anemones were historically used in Uttarakhand folk medicine for skin conditions and toothaches (Image: Pexels)

Blooming in shades of white, pink, blue and violet, these delicate flowers gently sway in the mountain breeze.

Also Read | From tulips to rhododendrons: India’s top 7 flower destinations for April

9. Wild Himalayan geranium

valley of flowers Wild Himalayan geranium are often referred to as cranesbills due to the beak-like shape of their seed capsules (Image: Unsplash)

Look out for clusters of purple and pink blossoms growing along sections of the trekking route. They’re among the valley‘s most charming wildflowers.

10. Potentillas

 

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A post shared by @treevalleygardencentre 

These hardy alpine flowers bloom in yellow, white and pink, adding to the valley‘s vibrant floral display. Since blooming patterns change with rainfall, altitude and the time of the season, every trek offers a slightly different mix of flowers, making each visit to the Valley of Flowers a unique experience.

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