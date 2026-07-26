10 stunning flowers you’ll spot on the Valley of Flowers trek this monsoon

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Uttarakhand’s Valley of Flowers National Park has officially opened, with a large number of trekkers flocking to the beautiful park, which transforms into a colourful spectacle every monsoon.
Usually from July to early September, the Unesco World Heritage Site is covered with hundreds of Himalayan wildflowers, turning its alpine meadows into one of India’s most spectacular natural displays.
The exact blooms and flower varieties depend on when you visit, but these are some of the most beautiful flowers you might spot on the Valley of Flowers trek and nearby trails.
With its striking sky-blue petals, the Himalayan blue poppy is one of the valley’s biggest attractions. Rare and beautiful, it’s a flower many trekkers hope to catch in bloom.
This unusual Himalayan plant gets its name from its hooded flower, which resembles the head of a cobra. You may spot it in the broader Valley of Flowers–Hemkund region during the blooming season.
Uttarakhand’s state flower, Brahma Kamal, usually grows at higher elevations than the main Valley of Flowers trail. Trekkers are more likely to spot it on the nearby Hemkund Sahib trek, where it blooms in rocky alpine terrain.
These delicate bell-shaped purple and blue flowers bloom across the meadows during the monsoon, adding even more colour to the landscape.
One of the first flowers to bloom after the snow melts, primulas brighten the valley with shades of pink, purple and white.
Recognisable by its tall spikes of soft pink flowers, Himalayan bistort is a common sight in the valley‘s alpine meadows.
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These cheerful yellow flowers thrive in damp meadows and along mountain streams, creating bright splashes of colour.
Blooming in shades of white, pink, blue and violet, these delicate flowers gently sway in the mountain breeze.
Look out for clusters of purple and pink blossoms growing along sections of the trekking route. They’re among the valley‘s most charming wildflowers.
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These hardy alpine flowers bloom in yellow, white and pink, adding to the valley‘s vibrant floral display. Since blooming patterns change with rainfall, altitude and the time of the season, every trek offers a slightly different mix of flowers, making each visit to the Valley of Flowers a unique experience.