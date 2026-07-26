10 stunning flowers you’ll spot on the Valley of Flowers trek this monsoon

Beautiful flowers that you'll find during a trek to Valley of Flowers (Ai generated image)

Uttarakhand’s Valley of Flowers National Park has officially opened, with a large number of trekkers flocking to the beautiful park, which transforms into a colourful spectacle every monsoon.

Usually from July to early September, the Unesco World Heritage Site is covered with hundreds of Himalayan wildflowers, turning its alpine meadows into one of India’s most spectacular natural displays.

The exact blooms and flower varieties depend on when you visit, but these are some of the most beautiful flowers you might spot on the Valley of Flowers trek and nearby trails.

1. Himalayan blue poppy

Himalayan blue poppy’s sky-blue petals are highly dependent on soil pH and UV light exposure (Image: Unsplash) Himalayan blue poppy’s sky-blue petals are highly dependent on soil pH and UV light exposure (Image: Unsplash)

With its striking sky-blue petals, the Himalayan blue poppy is one of the valley’s biggest attractions. Rare and beautiful, it’s a flower many trekkers hope to catch in bloom.