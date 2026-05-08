10 rare animals found only in Kenya

When people think of Kenya, iconic wildlife like lions, elephants, and giraffes often come to mind. But beyond these well-known species lies a fascinating world of rare and endemic animals found only within the country’s borders. These species, many of them endangered, highlight Kenya’s extraordinary biodiversity and the urgent need for conservation.

1. Hirola

Often called the “world’s rarest antelope,” the Hirola is found only in northeastern Kenya near the Somali border. With fewer than 500 individuals left, this graceful animal is critically endangered due to habitat loss and predation.

2. Tana River Red Colobus

The Tana River red colobus is a striking monkey species restricted to forests along the Tana River. Deforestation and human encroachment have pushed it to the brink, making it one of Africa’s most threatened primates.