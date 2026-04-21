10 of the world’s oldest forests you can still visit

There is something profoundly humbling about stepping into a forest that predates human civilisation. These are not just clusters of trees, but living archives, ecosystems that have survived ice ages, tectonic shifts and the rise and fall of empires. Across continents, a handful of ancient forests still stand, offering travellers a rare chance to walk through deep time.

1. Daintree Rainforest

Estimated to be around 180 million years old, this is the oldest tropical rainforest on Earth. Its biodiversity is staggering, with primitive plant species that trace back to the age of dinosaurs.

2. Borneo Lowland Rainforest

Dating back roughly 130 million years, this forest spans Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei. It’s one of the richest ecosystems globally, home to orangutans and pygmy elephants.