10 of the world’s oldest forests you can still visit

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There is something profoundly humbling about stepping into a forest that predates human civilisation. These are not just clusters of trees, but living archives, ecosystems that have survived ice ages, tectonic shifts and the rise and fall of empires. Across continents, a handful of ancient forests still stand, offering travellers a rare chance to walk through deep time.
1. Daintree Rainforest
Estimated to be around 180 million years old, this is the oldest tropical rainforest on Earth. Its biodiversity is staggering, with primitive plant species that trace back to the age of dinosaurs.
2. Borneo Lowland Rainforest
Dating back roughly 130 million years, this forest spans Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei. It’s one of the richest ecosystems globally, home to orangutans and pygmy elephants.
3. Taman Negara
Often cited among the world’s oldest rainforests, it is over 130 million years old. Visitors can explore canopy walks and dense jungle trails in this pristine ecosystem.
4. Amazon Rainforest
At over 55 million years old, the Amazon is younger than some on this list but remains the largest and most biodiverse rainforest on Earth.
5. Yakushima Forest
This mystical forest houses ancient cedar trees, some over 7,000 years old, wrapped in moss and mist—so surreal it inspired films like Princess Mononoke.
6. Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest
Home to some of the oldest living trees on Earth, over 5,000 years old, this rugged forest is a testament to resilience in extreme climates.
7. Caspian Hyrcanian Forests
These lush forests date back 25–50 million years and once covered much of the Northern Hemisphere, making them ecological relics.
8. Reunion National Park
Though younger at around 2–2.5 million years, its dramatic volcanic terrain and dense forests make it a unique ancient ecosystem.
9. Western Ghats
One of the world’s oldest mountain ranges (over 150 million years), its forests are ancient, biodiverse, and home to countless endemic species.
Dense evergreen stretches in Kerala and Karnataka form some of the richest ecological zones, teeming with rare wildlife, medicinal plants, and unique flora found nowhere else on Earth.
10. Sundarbans Mangrove Forest
While geologically younger, the mangrove ecosystem is ancient in evolutionary terms. As one of the oldest mangrove forests in the world, the Sunderbans is a rare example of a living, shifting forest shaped by tides.