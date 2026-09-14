Sleep under the stars: Breathtaking camping destinations in India

Imagine falling asleep under a sky full of stars and waking up to mountains, forests or endless stretches of desert. Camping lets travellers experience a destination beyond its usual tourist spots, and India has no shortage of landscapes that make for a memorable night outdoors.

Whether you want a quiet night in the mountains, a beachside camp or an adventurous stay in the desert, these destinations are worth adding to your travel list. Here are our 10 picks for an amazing camping experience.

1. Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

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Rishikesh is a popular choice for those who want to combine camping with adventure. Camps along the Ganga let you spend a night close to the river while trying activities like rafting and trekking. The surrounding hills and forested landscape make it an easy option for a short camping getaway.

2. Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

For a camping experience that feels completely different from the mountains, head to the Thar Desert. Jaisalmer is known for its desert camps, particularly around Sam and the surrounding dunes. Visitors can stay in tents, enjoy traditional Rajasthani music and food, and watch the desert change colour around sunset.

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A night under the open desert sky is one of the biggest draws of camping here!

3. Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Spiti Valley is ideal for travellers looking for a more rugged camping experience. Surrounded by barren mountains, high-altitude villages and dramatic landscapes, the valley offers a striking contrast to the greener hill stations of Himachal Pradesh.

Camping here is as much about the landscape as the tent itself, with clear skies and spectacular mountain views adding to the experience.

4. Tirthan Valley, Himachal Pradesh

If you prefer greenery and quieter surroundings, Tirthan Valley is a good option. The valley is known for its forests, mountain streams and peaceful atmosphere.

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Camping here lets travellers slow down, spend time outdoors, and explore the surrounding Himalayan landscape without the crowds of some more popular hill destinations.

5. Coorg, Karnataka

Known for its coffee plantations and lush hills, Coorg offers a very different camping experience. The region’s greenery, pleasant weather and forested surroundings make it appealing to travellers who want to spend more time in nature.

You can also combine camping with plantation visits, short hikes, and exploring waterfalls and other natural attractions around the region.

6. Pushkar, Rajasthan

Pushkar offers a mix of desert landscapes, rural surroundings and cultural experiences. Camping here can be particularly interesting during the annual Pushkar Camel Fair, when the town and surrounding desert come alive with travellers, traders, camels and traditional performances.

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For those who want more than just a night in a tent, Pushkar combines camping with a chance to experience Rajasthan’s culture and traditions.

7. Rann of Kutch, Gujarat

The vast white landscape of the Rann of Kutch makes it one of India’s most distinctive camping destinations. During the cooler months, visitors can stay in tented accommodation and explore the salt desert, particularly around the time of the Rann Utsav.

Sunsets, full-moon views and the seemingly endless white landscape make camping here very different from a conventional hill or forest getaway.

Also Read | 6 mountain destinations in India where you can hire a pony or khachhar for the trek

8. Wayanad, Kerala

Wayanad is a good choice for travellers who prefer camping amid forests and greenery. The region is known for its hills, plantations, waterfalls and wildlife-rich surroundings.

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Depending on the location, camping can be combined with activities such as trekking, nature walks and exploring the area’s scenic attractions.

9. Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir

Surrounded by snow-capped mountains, meadows and streams, Sonamarg offers a classic Himalayan camping setting. During the warmer months, the landscape becomes greener, making it possible to enjoy the outdoors without the harsh winter conditions.

It is particularly suited to travellers who want dramatic mountain scenery and the experience of spending a night close to nature.

10. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

For something beyond mountains and deserts, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands offer a chance to experience camping near the sea. Depending on the location and local rules, travellers can find stays that put them close to beaches, tropical greenery and the island landscape.

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The combination of beaches, warm weather, and outdoor stays makes the islands an appealing choice for a different kind of camping holiday.