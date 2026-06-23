Dermatologists weigh in on Yuvika Chaudhary’s DIY Korean ‘glass skin’ face mask

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
The secret to Yuvika Chaudhary‘s glowing skin is a special “Korean glass skin” face pack that she swears by. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla Lifestyle, she revealed that “if you apply this overnight and go to sleep, you will see lots of benefits.” The mask includes a combination of aloe vera, rose water, and glycerin.
But is it effective and suitable for all?
Dr Poonam Patel, Clinical Cosmetologist, & Founder of LookLush Aesthetic & Laser Centre, says every few weeks a new “glass skin” recipe makes the rounds, and the one doing well online right now sticks to a familiar trio: aloe vera, rose water and glycerin. “There’s a reason these three keep coming back. Together, they give that soft, lit-from-within finish people chase,” she said, adding that one mask won’t get you glass skin: “That comes from consistency.”
View this post on Instagram
Agreeing, Dr Satish Bhatia, board certified dermatologist in Mumbai says one thing clearly: You should not blindly copy every step a celebrity follows. “The real goal is to understand what actually keeps the skin healthy. What looks good under makeup, filters, studio lighting, and professional treatments may not always suit normal everyday skin,” he tells indianexpress.com.
According to him, one good thing about her skincare routine is the “focus on hydration and protecting the skin barrier”. Honestly, that is where most good skincare begins.
“Healthy glowing skin usually does not come from expensive products alone. It comes from doing the basics consistently — using a gentle face wash, applying moisturiser regularly, sleeping well, drinking enough water, using sunscreen daily, and getting professional treatments only when needed,” Bhatia shares, adding that only after the skin barrier becomes stable should you add treatments for pigmentation, acne, pores, or ageing.
A few things first. Dr Patel suggests doing a patch test on your inner arm, especially if your skin runs sensitive. “Don’t leave it on past fifteen minutes. And because lactic acid makes skin more sun-reactive, sunscreen the next morning isn’t optional,” she warne, adding that you should skip add-ins like raw lemon as they sting and push up sensitivity.
“That glassy look comes from a settled routine, not a single sitting. If breakouts or pigmentation keep returning, see an aesthetic expert before piling on more home remedies,” she concluded.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.