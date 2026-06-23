Dermatologists weigh in on Yuvika Chaudhary’s DIY Korean ‘glass skin’ face mask

The secret to Yuvika Chaudhary‘s glowing skin is a special “Korean glass skin” face pack that she swears by. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla Lifestyle, she revealed that “if you apply this overnight and go to sleep, you will see lots of benefits.” The mask includes a combination of aloe vera, rose water, and glycerin.

But is it effective and suitable for all?

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Poonam Patel, Clinical Cosmetologist, & Founder of LookLush Aesthetic & Laser Centre, says every few weeks a new “glass skin” recipe makes the rounds, and the one doing well online right now sticks to a familiar trio: aloe vera, rose water and glycerin. “There’s a reason these three keep coming back. Together, they give that soft, lit-from-within finish people chase,” she said, adding that one mask won’t get you glass skin: “That comes from consistency.”