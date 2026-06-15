Dr Madhu Chopra’s DIY remedy to brighten skin is trending — but read this first

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Dermatologist Dr Madhu Chopra recently took to social media to share a DIY remedy for brightening skin in the summer heat. In the video, her sister-in-law can be seen trying the remedy. “Her face has become dull owing to the summer heat. So, I asked her to use this home remedy at least twice or thrice a week,” she said in Hindi.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
How to make the DIY?
Ingredients
Raw milk
Rice flour or overcooked rice
Instant coffee powder
Lemon juice for oily skin/curd for dry skin
Rose water
Method
*Wash your face clear. Ensure there is no makeup on the skin.
*Mix all the ingredients into a paste and apply it to the face for 30 minutes before washing off.
Tanning has almost gone, said Dr Chopra.
Dr Ajay Dodeja, junior consultant in dermatology at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, noted that prolonged sun exposure increases melanin production, leading to tanning and uneven pigmentation. “Heat, sweat, pollution, and excess oil can also clog pores and disrupt the skin barrier. This makes the skin look rough, tired, and less radiant. In some cases, too much sun exposure can also cause sensitivity, redness, or inflammation,” said Dr Dodeja.
What is this DIY remedy for brighter-looking skin?
This “common home mix” of rice flour, a small amount of instant coffee, rose water, and cold milk, along with either lemon juice for oily skin or curd for dry skin, acts as a mild exfoliating and soothing mask that may help improve skin texture and reduce the look of superficial tanning, said Dr Dodeja.
*Rice flour gently exfoliates by helping remove dead skin cells.
*Coffee may refresh the skin by boosting circulation and reducing mild puffiness.
*Curd contains lactic acid and fats that soften and hydrate dry skin.
*Milk provides moisture and soothing properties.
*Rose water offers a mild cooling and calming effect.
*Lemon juice may brighten the skin due to its acidity, but it can irritate sensitive skin and should be used carefully.
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Apply the mask only on clean skin after removing makeup, sunscreen, or sweat. Leave on a thin, even layer for about 15 to 20 minutes, then wash off gently with cool water. “Avoid aggressive scrubbing. Using such masks more than two to three times a week is usually unnecessary and may disturb the skin barrier,” said Dr Dodeja.
DIY skincare is not safe for everyone just because the ingredients are natural, contended Dr Dodeja. “Ingredients like lemon juice, coffee granules, baking soda, or excessive scrubbing can cause irritation, dryness, or even irritant contact dermatitis in some individuals. Those with sensitive skin, eczema, rosacea, active acne, or recent sunburn should be especially cautious.”
It’s advisable to do a patch test on a small area before full application. Avoid the under-eye region, and take any burning, itching, or redness after application seriously.
Remember that DIY remedies cannot replace evidence-based skincare. Persistent tanning, pigmentation, acne, or sensitivity may need proper dermatological evaluation and treatment.
Simple home skincare routines may help the skin feel fresher temporarily during summer, especially when combined with hydration, sunscreen, and gentle cleansing. However, overusing DIY remedies or experimenting with harsh ingredients can harm the skin barrier rather than improve it, said Dr Dodeja.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.