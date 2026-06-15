Dr Madhu Chopra’s DIY remedy to brighten skin is trending — but read this first

Dermatologist Dr Madhu Chopra recently took to social media to share a DIY remedy for brightening skin in the summer heat. In the video, her sister-in-law can be seen trying the remedy. “Her face has become dull owing to the summer heat. So, I asked her to use this home remedy at least twice or thrice a week,” she said in Hindi.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

How to make the DIY?

Ingredients

Raw milk

Rice flour or overcooked rice

Instant coffee powder

Lemon juice for oily skin/curd for dry skin

Rose water