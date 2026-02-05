Dermatologist warns that laser hair removal can sometimes trigger more hair growth, especially on your face

Laser hair removal is widely regarded as a long-term solution for unwanted hair, offering smoother skin and reduced need for shaving or waxing sessions. However, a dermatologist recently took to Instagram to note that the treatment doesn’t always produce the expected results for everyone.

Dr Abigail Waldman, in her post, mentions, “I’m a dermatologist and paradoxical hypertrichosis or paradoxical hair growth is possible after using laser hair removal. This is more common on the face than it is on the body.”

She adds, “Cooling the skin, before and after laser, can help reduce this unwanted side effect. A lot of lasers actually have cooling inside the laser. But make sure that if it doesn’t, then you are cooling with ice before and after laser hair removal, especially on the face.”