Dermatologist warns that laser hair removal can sometimes trigger more hair growth, especially on your face

She adds, “Cooling the skin, before and after laser, can help reduce this unwanted side effect.”

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 5, 2026 05:00 PM IST
Can laser hair removal lead to more hair growth?Can laser hair removal lead to more hair growth? (Source: Freepik)
Laser hair removal is widely regarded as a long-term solution for unwanted hair, offering smoother skin and reduced need for shaving or waxing sessions. However, a dermatologist recently took to Instagram to note that the treatment doesn’t always produce the expected results for everyone.

Dr Abigail Waldman, in her post, mentions, “I’m a dermatologist and paradoxical hypertrichosis or paradoxical hair growth is possible after using laser hair removal. This is more common on the face than it is on the body.”

But what causes paradoxical hypertrichosis after laser hair removal, and how common is this reaction?

Dr Archana Lakshman, consultant dermatologist & cosmetologist, GVG Invivo Hospital, tells indianexpress.com, “Paradoxical hypertrichosis is a rare phenomenon where fine, thin hair in the treated area becomes thicker or denser instead of reducing. It is believed to occur when the laser energy is insufficient to completely destroy the hair follicle but still stimulates it, triggering hair growth.” 

Factors such as low fluence settings or using the wrong wavelength for a person’s hair and skin type can play a role. Dr Lakshman adds that although it can be alarming, “this reaction is uncommon and is estimated to affect only a small percentage of patients undergoing laser hair removal.” The reassuring point is that this can be addressed in the following laser sessions and brought under control.

Are there specific skin types, hair types, or treatment settings that increase the risk of experiencing increased hair growth following laser sessions?

Dr Lakshman mentions that individuals with darker skin types, fine facial hair, or hormonal conditions such as polycystic ovarian syndrome may be more susceptible. 

“Using an inappropriate laser or incorrect laser parameters for the person’s skin and hair combination can also increase the likelihood. Areas with fine vellus hair, such as the face or neck, are more prone compared to coarse hair on the body,” notes the expert. 

Story continues below this ad

Measures that can be taken to minimise the likelihood of paradoxical hair growth

According to Dr Lakshman, the best way to reduce risk is to undergo treatment with a board-certified dermatologist who uses the correct laser type and energy settings after a thorough assessment of the skin and hair. 

Sticking to the recommended number of sessions and avoiding unregulated clinics is equally important. “If paradoxical growth does occur, the dermatologist may adjust the laser parameters or recommend alternative treatments such as electrolysis or prescription topical therapies to gradually reduce the new hair growth,” concludes Dr Lakshman. 

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

