Delhi, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal: The rise of women-first bus travel in India

Over the past few years, several Indian states have introduced free or subsidised bus travel schemes for women in an effort to improve mobility, safety, financial independence, and access to education and employment. While some states are now digitising their existing systems, others are expanding services or introducing new initiatives aimed at making public transport more accessible for women.

Here’s a look at some of the major free bus travel schemes currently operational, or set to launch soon, across India.

Delhi plans digital upgrade to ‘Pink Ticket’ scheme

Delhi’s Pink Ticket system, first introduced in 2019, is set for a major technological revamp. Women travelling free in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Cluster buses may soon have to use a “Pink Saheli Smart Card” instead of the familiar pink paper tickets.