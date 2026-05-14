Delhi, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal: The rise of women-first bus travel in India

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Over the past few years, several Indian states have introduced free or subsidised bus travel schemes for women in an effort to improve mobility, safety, financial independence, and access to education and employment. While some states are now digitising their existing systems, others are expanding services or introducing new initiatives aimed at making public transport more accessible for women.
Here’s a look at some of the major free bus travel schemes currently operational, or set to launch soon, across India.
Delhi’s Pink Ticket system, first introduced in 2019, is set for a major technological revamp. Women travelling free in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Cluster buses may soon have to use a “Pink Saheli Smart Card” instead of the familiar pink paper tickets.
The Delhi government is preparing to gradually digitise the scheme starting in July. Under the proposed model, women passengers availing free travel will need to carry and tap the smart card while boarding buses so that every journey can be digitally recorded.
The Pink Ticket initiative was originally launched to encourage greater use of public transport among women and improve affordability and accessibility across the city.
𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗯𝘂𝘀 𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘄𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗝𝘂𝗻𝗲 𝟭.
Government of West Bengal has confirmed that all women across Bengal would be able to travel free on government buses from June 1. The State Transport Department is also exploring the possibility of issuing a… pic.twitter.com/WaHR4f1QiD
— The West Bengal Index (@TheBengalIndex) May 12, 2026
Tamil Nadu introduced its “Vidiyal Payanam” scheme in 2021, allowing women to travel free on government-operated buses.The initiative has emerged as one of the state government’s major welfare programmes focused on women’s mobility and economic support.
The programme has particularly benefited working women, students, and daily wage earners who rely heavily on public transport for everyday commuting.
Introduced in 2023, Karnataka’s Shakti Scheme provides free bus travel for women across the state on government-run buses. Under the initiative, women beneficiaries can travel without paying fares on eligible Karnataka state transport buses. The scheme quickly became one of the state’s most widely discussed welfare measures due to its large-scale impact on daily commuters.
Punjab introduced free bus travel for women in 2021 with broader social welfare objectives in mind. The scheme aimed to facilitate greater mobility for women while improving access to important services such as education, healthcare, and employment opportunities.
By reducing transportation costs, policymakers hoped to support social inclusion and encourage more women to independently use public transport systems across the state.
In a more recent initiative, the Jammu and Srinagar Municipal Corporations launched free city bus services exclusively for women on International Women’s Day in 2025.
Dedicated fleets now operate within municipal boundaries in both Jammu and Srinagar, offering safer and more accessible transportation options for women commuters. The initiative was introduced with a focus on safety, convenience, and improving women’s confidence in using public transport infrastructure.
West Bengal is also preparing to launch free bus travel for women beginning June 1. Reports suggest that the state transport department is considering implementing the scheme through a “pink ticket” or zero-fare ticketing system.
The move comes alongside the state’s broader welfare initiatives and is expected to benefit thousands of women who depend on public buses for daily commuting.