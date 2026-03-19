Decoding the 7-hour sleep cycle: ‘Tod fod ho raha hai shareer ke andar’

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Nutritionist Ryan Fernando on TheDivyaJainPodcast claimed that sleeping is the new diet. He advised, “Please sleep long. The longer you sleep, the more stem cells. Stem cells aapka contractor ka cells hai… tod fod ho raha hai shareer ke andar, toh ye contractor cell toxins ko remove kar hein. Jab aap 4 ghante ka need lengey, toh aapko 30-40 minutes ka Slow Wave Sleep (SWS) milega. Toh jo log 7 ke upar jaa rahe hein, unko double contractor cells mil raha hai. Sleep is the new diet,”
he explained.
But how much of this is backed by science? According to Dr Neetu Jain, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, sleep does play a crucial restorative role — but the relationship between sleep duration and stem cell release needs nuance.
“There is scientific evidence that adequate sleep supports tissue repair, immune regulation, and hormonal balance,” says Dr Jain. “During deep sleep, growth hormone is released, which is essential for cellular repair and regeneration.”
However, she cautions against oversimplification. “In humans, we do not have large-scale evidence proving that simply increasing sleep duration dramatically increases stem cell release. The relationship is biologically plausible and supported indirectly, but the claim of ‘more sleep equals more stem cells’ should be interpreted carefully.”
Sleep deprivation, on the other hand, is clearly harmful. “Chronic sleep restriction can impair immune function and delay healing processes,” she adds.
The podcast also highlighted that sleeping only four hours limits Slow Wave Sleep (SWS) to 30–40 minutes.
“Slow Wave Sleep is one of the most restorative stages of sleep,” explains Dr Jain. “It is during this phase that the body releases the highest levels of growth hormone, supports muscle repair, and strengthens immune responses.”
She also points to its neurological importance. “SWS is closely linked to the glymphatic system — the brain’s waste clearance pathway — which helps remove metabolic toxins that accumulate during the day.”
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The idea that sleeping for over 7 hours “doubles” the number of repair cells sounds compelling. But is it accurate?
“For most healthy adults, major sleep guidelines recommend seven to nine hours per night,” says Dr Jain. “This range is associated with optimal physical and mental health outcomes.”
While sleeping more than seven hours may improve recovery compared to chronic sleep deprivation, she clarifies: “There is no strong scientific evidence showing that it literally doubles cellular repair.”
Interestingly, excessive sleep may also raise questions. “Regularly sleeping beyond nine or ten hours has been associated in some studies with higher cardiometabolic risks, though this may reflect underlying health conditions rather than sleep itself.” Her advice? “Consistency and quality matter more than simply increasing the number of hours.”
“Sleep, diet, and exercise form a foundational triad of health,” says Dr Jain. “Sleep influences appetite hormones, glucose metabolism, cardiovascular function, immunity, and mental health.”
Chronic sleep deprivation, she notes, has been linked to obesity, diabetes, hypertension, depression, and weakened immunity. “Inadequate sleep can undermine the benefits of healthy eating and exercise by disrupting recovery and metabolism.”
Rather than replacing diet, sleep complements it. “It should not be viewed as a trend. It is an equally essential pillar of long-term health.”