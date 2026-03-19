Decoding the 7-hour sleep cycle: ‘Tod fod ho raha hai shareer ke andar’

Nutritionist Ryan Fernando on TheDivyaJainPodcast claimed that sleeping is the new diet. He advised, “Please sleep long. The longer you sleep, the more stem cells. Stem cells aapka contractor ka cells hai… tod fod ho raha hai shareer ke andar, toh ye contractor cell toxins ko remove kar hein. Jab aap 4 ghante ka need lengey, toh aapko 30-40 minutes ka Slow Wave Sleep (SWS) milega. Toh jo log 7 ke upar jaa rahe hein, unko double contractor cells mil raha hai. Sleep is the new diet,”

he explained.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

But how much of this is backed by science? According to Dr Neetu Jain, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, sleep does play a crucial restorative role — but the relationship between sleep duration and stem cell release needs nuance.