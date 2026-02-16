The Carrot Trick: Why 90% of people give the same answer

Beyond entertainment, these psychological techniques have practical applications in various fields

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 16, 2026 09:00 PM IST
carrotHere's what you must consider (Photo: Freepik)
After learning how to solve shape-based riddles and some optical illusions, we decided to learn about the psychological trick of priming or the way patterns play out in our minds. A viral social media reel shows a few easy mathematical additions and then asks the user to name a vegetable. According to the Instagram reel, about 90 per cent of people pick ‘carrot.’ “This phenomenon, known as priming, occurs when the brain is subtly influenced or prepared to produce a specific response. In this case, performing simple mathematical calculations steers the mind toward a straightforward and conventional thought process, leading most people to choose carrot”, it read.

However, naming a different vegetable means thinking remains “independent” and resistant to external cues, showcasing cognitive flexibility and strong autonomous decision-making, which can be path-breaking, while thinking outside the box is required.

Recognising how these tricks work can offer valuable insights into how we make decisions and how external influences subtly shape our thoughts without us even realising it. So, we decided to decode the trick with the help of an expert.

At its core, this technique works by planting a seed in the participant’s mind before they make a choice, said Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M.), psychotherapist, coach, and healer, and founder and director of Gateway of Healing.

“Through subtle cues, such as words, images, gestures, or even tone of voice, the subconscious is nudged toward a specific outcome without the person realising it. This technique capitalises on the brain’s tendency to take shortcuts, making decisions based on the most recent or most prominent information,” said Dr Tugnait.

A key element of this trick is expectation and influence. “The person performing it carefully crafts a sense of inevitability, making the final choice feel like it was naturally arrived at. This could involve guiding someone toward a specific number, colour, or object by subtly introducing it beforehand. Human beings are wired to recognise patterns even when they aren’t consciously aware of doing so. When presented with an ambiguous decision, the brain automatically fills in the gaps based on previous exposure to similar stimuli,” explained Dr Tugnait.

brain Psychological tricks can help study your thought pattern (Photo: Freepik)

This trick is so effective because it doesn’t rely on actual mind-reading but rather “manipulates cognitive biases and decision-making shortcuts.” “It tends to work best on open and responsive individuals, as scepticism or active resistance can disrupt the flow of influence. Subtle body language and vocal modulation contribute significantly as people unconsciously mirror or react to these cues, further reinforcing the desired outcome,” said Dr Tugnait.

Also Read | Try identifying which shape is ‘bouba’ and ‘kiki’ by looking at the picture (answer inside)

Beyond entertainment, these psychological techniques have practical applications in various fields. According to Dr Tugnait, in marketing and sales, priming is widely used to influence consumer behaviour, whether through specific colour choices, slogans, or product placements. “In negotiation and persuasion, understanding these principles can help shape conversations to lead people toward a particular conclusion. On a personal level, techniques like positive affirmations and visualisation rely on the same mechanisms of priming the mind for success by reinforcing desired beliefs over time,” explained Dr Tugnait.

