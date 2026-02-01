From 3-8 eggs for breakfast to steam and cold plunges, what a day in WHOOP billionaire founder Will Ahmed’s life looks like

Will Ahmed WHOOP founderA day in Will Ahmed, WHOOP founder's life (Source: Instagram/@willahmed)
What does a regular day in a billionaire’s life look like? Not gonna lie, we are always curious to find out. In conversation with Business Standard, Will Ahmed, founder of fitness and tech company WHOOP (whose fitness tracker has been spotted on the likes of Virat Kohli), shared in vivid detail how he likes to spend his days. From breakfast essentials to wellness practices, the billionaire got into the nitty gritty details of his regular routine.

“I like to wake up at 6 or 6.30am. I’ll meditate first thing, then I’ll often work out with my trainer. Most days it’s a weightlifting session for about an hour,” shared Ahmed, mentioning that he has “really got into contrast therapy”. He likes to do a sauna and then a cold plunge, then a steam and then a cold plunge. “It just makes me feel incredible,” he added.

Breakfast

“I’ll have a ton of eggs, depending on the day — anywhere from three to eight — crispy bacon and some avocado. I like having fruit in the morning, too. I try to drink a lot of water throughout the day.”

According to Jinal Patel, dietitian, Zynova Shalby Hospital, Mumbai, starting the day with a protein-rich breakfast helps stay energised and improves cognitive function. “Protein helps stabilise blood sugar levels, improving concentration and focus throughout the morning. Those who eat protein early in the day are more likely to make healthier food choices later and will be able to manage cravings for high-sugar snacks,” she added.

Supplements

“I take a variety of supplements —it depends on my blood tests. For example, because I live in Boston, my vitamin D levels often drop in the winter and so I’ll take more of it as a supplement, then I’ll stop when I have super elevated levels in the summer.”

Mediterranean Diet

“I have a fairly Mediterranean diet, so I’ll do a light lunch, salad with some protein, and I drink coffee twice a day — first thing in the morning and at midday. I also generally avoid snacking, so it’s three big meals.”

Meditation

“I’ve been meditating for about 12 years now, every day, and it helps me manage stress or mental fatigue. I think finding some form of mindfulness or breathing technique or meditation, whatever you want to call it, is an incredibly valuable practice — just the ability to close your eyes and breathe and let your mind wander, or be able to focus on different questions.” According to Ahmed, it is a really good way to manage stress.

Story continues below this ad
Will Ahmed WHOOP founder “I try to drink a lot of water throughout the day,” said Ahmed. (Source: Instagram/@willahmed)

Sleep specialist Dr Pujan Parikh, Consultant – Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, stresses that meditation reduces sympathetic activation and lowers amygdala response. The amygdala regulates fear, stress, and emotional reactivity — and excessive activation can keep the body on high alert at bedtime. And short meditations work because they are easy to maintain consistency.

Dinner

At home, I have dinner with my wife — a bigger meal, a lot of chicken or steak, rice, some vegetables, that sort of thing — and have a little bit of evening relaxation. Eating close to bedtime really affects my sleep and my recovery. “If I eat within three hours of bedtime, it naturally reduces my overall sleep quality and it’s second only to alcohol in terms of its negative effect,” he said.

Dr G Sushma, Consultant, Clinical Dietician, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad explained that eating dinner early allows your body more time to digest the food before you go to bed. This can help prevent issues like acid reflux or indigestion that may arise when you lie down with a full stomach.

ALSO READ | ‘Opportunities are everywhere if we grab them all’: Raj Shamani

Blue light glasses

Ahmed likes to wear blue light blocking glasses in the evening. “They’re a get-out-of-jail-free card for looking at screens and help me fall asleep naturally. As long as I’m wearing the glasses, it doesn’t really affect me,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Blue light emitted by screens is harmful to our eyes, especially if we expose our eyes to it for a long duration. Certain computer glasses, also known as blue-light-blocking glasses, have become more common as a means of alleviating the effects of digital eye pressure, she added.

Overall, Ahmed shared that his lifestyle philosophy is a positive one. “If you stay generally positive, I think that gives you a benefit in most circumstances,” he said, adding that  also think if you can frame a lot of the challenges that come your way as opportunities for growth, you live a happier and more directed life.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

