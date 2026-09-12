Dark wood is back: How to use the trend without making your home feel heavy

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Dark wood is making a comeback in modern design, as shades of walnut, teak, and dark brown make rooms feel comfortable and fashionable. However, experts say the key is to use it intentionally rather than in excess.
According to Priyanka Sinha, founder of The Opulence, an interior design studio, “Too much dark material can make the place appear heavy and cramped. So, it’s better to balance it with light elements.”
Instead of covering rooms in heavy wooden panelling or oversized furniture, homeowners are now opting for a balanced approach. Ajaya Kumar, VP of Design & Consulting, suggests, “A statement wooden console, a single accent wall, or a few well-placed furniture pieces can anchor the space without overwhelming it.”
To this, Arth Kumar, founder and principal designer of Shreem Interior Designs, adds that he likes balancing deeper walnut, smoked oak or espresso-toned woods with lighter stone, warm neutral fabrics, reflective surfaces and plenty of layered lighting. The trick, Ajaya says, is to let dark wood act as a grounding element, and not the dominant one.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
A dining table, TV unit, coffee table, or console made of dark wood will suit any home interior without weighing it down. Dark wardrobes or wall panels work best with light wall colours, soft materials, and open space.
Speaking of Indian homes, Priyanka says, “dark wood can also be combined with marble, glass, brass, and natural textiles, to create a cosy and very sophisticated atmosphere,” adding, “there is no intention to make everything dark, and this works best when it adds contrast and warmth.”
Light is also an important factor here. Priyanka says, “Natural light ensures that dark wood does not create a dull impression of the room, while warm lighting features allow one to appreciate the beauty of the texture. Implementing neutral colours such as beige, cream, white, or light grey is also an excellent way to make dark tones of wood less heavy.”
Beyond furniture, wallpapers and wall art in deep wood-inspired tones and textures are emerging as an easy way to bring in that richness without the visual weight of actual wood. Ajaya says, “A textured wallpaper with subtle grain patterns or wall art featuring earthy, wood-toned palettes can add depth and warmth to a space while still feeling light and contemporary. However, she says that this is more suited to smaller homes, where full wooden interventions may not be practical, but the mood and character of dark wood can still be captured through thoughtful wall styling and decor choices.
Dark wood adds a dash of luxury to your home as it is generally more expensive than light teak. Priyanka says, “Dark teak ranges from around ₹1,000 to ₹8,000 per cubic ft, while light teak typically costs around ₹1,000 to ₹3,000 per cubic ft. The final price, however, depends on the grade, quality and origin of the wood.” Talking about deep-wood inspired wallpapers, Ajaya says, “For a house of approximately 1500 sq ft area or 3BHK, the minimum cost generally ranges between ₹1,70,000 to ₹3,50,000, depending on the choice of material.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.