Dark wood is back: How to use the trend without making your home feel heavy

Dark wood is making a comeback in modern design, as shades of walnut, teak, and dark brown make rooms feel comfortable and fashionable. However, experts say the key is to use it intentionally rather than in excess.

According to Priyanka Sinha, founder of The Opulence, an interior design studio, “Too much dark material can make the place appear heavy and cramped. So, it’s better to balance it with light elements.”

Decor tips that give the room a balanced look

Instead of covering rooms in heavy wooden panelling or oversized furniture, homeowners are now opting for a balanced approach. Ajaya Kumar, VP of Design & Consulting, suggests, “A statement wooden console, a single accent wall, or a few well-placed furniture pieces can anchor the space without overwhelming it.”