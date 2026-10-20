Why Falguni Pathak has always preferred short hair and shirts with trousers: ‘I don’t have a brother’

Singer Falguni Pathak recently reflected on her preference for short hair and shirts with trousers, a style she has embraced since childhood. “This I had not planned. I don’t have a brother. So my sisters made sure I always had short hair. I used to wear shirts and pants. I once tried wearing salwar kameez. My neighbours said it doesn’t look good on me. So, I never wore,” Pathak, who is known as the dandiya queen, told CurlyTales.

Her experience raises an interesting psychological question: what happens when the identity people recognise us by becomes the identity they expect us to preserve?

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach, said human beings naturally seek familiarity. “Once we form an impression of someone, we tend to expect consistency. The quiet child should remain reserved, the responsible daughter should always accommodate others, and the strong friend should never appear vulnerable. These labels make people predictable, but they can also become invisible boundaries around their growth,” shared Delnna.

The expert noted that we are not required to remain loyal to an old identity simply because others recognise us through it. “Psychologically, our self-concept evolves through experiences, relationships and changing priorities. Yet people around us may continue relating to an earlier version of who we were. Often, what others resist is not the change itself, but the discomfort of adjusting their expectations,” said Dlnna.

However, authenticity does not require constant reinvention or rebellion. “Falguni may genuinely prefer the appearance she has always embraced. Remaining consistent can be as authentic as changing. The psychological freedom lies in having a choice, rather than feeling obligated to satisfy an audience, family or relationship,” shared Delnna.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

Personal growth also requires responsibility. “Changing our preferences or boundaries does not exempt us from considering how our decisions affect others. But respecting relationships should not demand abandoning our evolving identity.”

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Perhaps we need to reconsider what genuine acceptance means. “It is not merely appreciating the version of someone we already understand. It is remaining curious as they discover new aspects of themselves. The greatest gift we can offer another person is the freedom to grow without making them feel guilty for no longer fitting our expectations. Because sometimes, becoming more fully ourselves requires allowing others to meet us all over again,” reflected Delnna.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.