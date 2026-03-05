Daljiet Kaur swears by this ‘simple’ hack to prevent pimples: ‘Thoda sa…’; experts weigh in on its effectiveness

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Daljiet Kaur, 43, recently shared a skincare hack to prevent pimples. According to the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor, ghee and turmeric work best together. “Thoda sa haldi aur ghee. Thoda sa warm ghee and haldi (Take a little pinch of turmeric and warm ghee). I just apply the mixture for some time and wash it off. It prevents pimples because haldi and ghee are disinfectants, and ghee is the best moisturiser. It’s simple. It moisturises, and it’s anti-bacterial. It won’t make the pimple come out,” Kaur told Pinkvilla.
To verify, we reached out to experts.
Dr Shweta Nakhawa, consultant dermatologist at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said that turmeric (haldi) has been used for many decades as a facial treatment, and that its component, curcumin, possesses anti-inflammatory and mild antibacterial properties. “This could help reduce the inflammation that occurs with pimples. However, turmeric would be unlikely to treat the causes of acne, which include oil production, blocked pores, hormonal changes, and bacteria,” said Dr Nakhawa.
Acne develops due to clogged pores, excess oil production, bacteria, and hormonal changes. Simply putting kitchen ingredients on the skin does not address the root cause, remarked Dr Shareefa Chause, dermatologist at Dr Shareefa Skin Care Clinic, Mumbai.
Ghee, which contains fat, could be used as a moisturiser for dry skin, although applying fat to pimples can actually exacerbate the condition by clogging the pores. “What might be good for one person might not be good for another, as the severity of pimples varies from person to person,” said Dr Nakhawa.
According to Dr Nakhawa, the occasional use of home remedies for mild skin problems is harmless, but people should be careful when applying some ingredients directly to inflamed or sensitive areas.
Sensitive skin may also react with redness, itching, or rashes. It is always better to use dermatologist-recommended treatments that are tested and safe for your skin type, said Dr Chause.
Turmeric, for example, tends to permanently dye the skin, and in some instances, it can cause irritation and allergic reactions. “If a person has existing conditions like acne, open sores, or sensitive skin, it is best not to use home-prepared remedies, as they might cause more harm than good,” said Dr Nakhawa.
It is also important for people to be aware that social media often only “shows personal experiences and not necessarily scientific facts. What works for a celebrity might not necessarily work for anyone else”, contended Dr Nakhawa.
What actually helps control pimples?
For treating acne effectively, a combination of proper skincare techniques, lifestyle habits, and sometimes medical intervention is necessary, said Dr Nakhawa. “For this purpose, a healthy skincare routine, a balanced diet, and avoiding heavy skincare products are essential. For treating moderate or severe cases of acne, sometimes medical intervention is necessary.”
If you are suffering from frequent occurrences of acne or are experiencing severe cases of this common issue, it is recommended that you seek professional help rather than relying on home remedies for treating this common issue.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.