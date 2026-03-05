Daljiet Kaur swears by this ‘simple’ hack to prevent pimples: ‘Thoda sa…’; experts weigh in on its effectiveness

Daljiet Kaur, 43, recently shared a skincare hack to prevent pimples. According to the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor, ghee and turmeric work best together. “Thoda sa haldi aur ghee. Thoda sa warm ghee and haldi (Take a little pinch of turmeric and warm ghee). I just apply the mixture for some time and wash it off. It prevents pimples because haldi and ghee are disinfectants, and ghee is the best moisturiser. It’s simple. It moisturises, and it’s anti-bacterial. It won’t make the pimple come out,” Kaur told Pinkvilla.

To verify, we reached out to experts.

Dr Shweta Nakhawa, consultant dermatologist at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said that turmeric (haldi) has been used for many decades as a facial treatment, and that its component, curcumin, possesses anti-inflammatory and mild antibacterial properties. “This could help reduce the inflammation that occurs with pimples. However, turmeric would be unlikely to treat the causes of acne, which include oil production, blocked pores, hormonal changes, and bacteria,” said Dr Nakhawa.