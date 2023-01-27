scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Cricketer Axar Patel ties the knot with Meha Patel; couple looks regal in white ensembles

Axar and Meha got engaged in January 2022 after reportedly dating each other for a long time

axar patel marries meha patelThe couple tied the knot on Thursday (Source: Jaydev Unadkat/Instagram)

After KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty’s dreamy wedding in Khandala, his fellow teammate Axar Patel tied the knot with longtime beau Meha Patel, a dietitian and nutritionist, in a ceremony held in Vadodara on Thursday. Reportedly, the couple took vows in a traditional Gujarati function, attended by close friends and family.

For the nuptials, the couple ditched the usual red for heavily-embroidered white ensembles. The cricketer looked dapper in an intricately embellished white sherwani paired with a white dupatta resting on his shoulder and matching pyjamas. Axar completed his look with a white saafa and a layered blue neckpiece, adding a pop of colour to his monotone wedding attire.

Meha, on the other hand, complemented Axar in a white lehenga embellished with golden embroidery, a matching half-sleeved blouse with a round neckline, and a zari dupatta. Her look was accessorised with a gold maang tikka, a heavy choker, matching earrings, and white and golden bangles. With gajra adorning her low bun, she opted for minimal makeup.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jaydev Unadkat (@jd_unadkat) 

While they ditched colours for the D-day, their looks for one wedding event were replete with bright colours. As seen in one of the viral videos from their wedding festivities, the bride kept it absolutely stunning and fun in a cropped pink ghaghra which featured silver work all over. She paired it with a strappy heavily-embellished pink blouse and juttis.

Axar, however, kept it subtle in a white kurta pyjama set.

ALSO READ |Anant Ambani wore the ‘Cartier panther brooch’ on his engagement; know about its rich history

Axar and Meha got engaged in January 2022 after reportedly dating each other for a long time. Making their engagement official, Axar had posted a picture of the couple against  a stunning proposal setup in the background. “Today is the new beginning of our life. Together and forever. Love you till eternity,” his caption read.

Neha, too, posted a picture of the couple cutting a cake and wrote, “Finally the wait is over.”

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 12:00 IST
close