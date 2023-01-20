For dinner tonight, try Courteney Cox’s recipe for hamburger soup

Much like her beloved character, Monica, in the superhit sitcom FRIENDS, Courteney Cox is an enthusiastic and amazing cook in real life, too. Time and again, the actor keeps sharing recipes for an array of unique dishes that leave her fans salivating. With the winter season making us crave something warm and comforting, her latest recipe can come to your rescue.

Taking to Instagram, Courteney demonstrated how you can prepare a bowl of hot hamburger soup. For the uninitiated, hamburger soup is a classic American staple made using lean ground beef, tangy tomato broth, and lots of veggies. If you are looking for a vegan option, you can replace beef with plant-based meat, too.

Check out the video in which the actor takes us through the process of dishing out this soup.

Ingredients

*2 1/2 Ib ground beef

*1 whole large onion, diced

*2 stalks of celery, diced

*3 cloves garlic, minced

*1 can of whole tomatoes

*3 cups of beef broth

*1 whole yellow bell pepper, seeded and diced

*1 whole red bell pepper, seeded and diced

*1 whole green bell pepper, seeded and diced

*4 whole carrots, sliced on the diagonal

*5 whole potatoes, cut into chunks

*3 tsp of tomato paste

*1/2 tsp kosher salt, more to taste

*1/2 tsp black pepper, more to taste

*2 tsp dried parsley flakes

*1/2 tsp ground oregano

*1/4 tsp cayenne pepper, more to taste

Method

*Brown the meat in a large pot over medium-high heat, with the onion, celery, and garlic.

*Remove the pot from the heat and drain the fat

*Return the pot to heat and add the rest of the ingredients.

*Stir to combine and then bring to a boil.

*Reduce the heat, cover the pot and simmer the soup for 15-20 more minutes or until the potatoes are tender.

Relish it with a bun on the side!

Would you try this winter-perfect delicious and hot soup today?

