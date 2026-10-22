From court selfies to fresh starts: How people are rewriting the story of divorce

For years, divorce in India was something many people preferred to keep behind closed doors. The end of a marriage often brought questions from relatives, whispers in social circles, and pressure to explain what went wrong. Women, in particular, have often faced the expectation that they should adjust, compromise and make a marriage work, sometimes at the cost of their own well-being.

But social media is giving some people a way to speak about divorce on their own terms. From sharing announcements about their separation to posting photographs outside family courts, they are choosing to document the end of their marriages rather than hide it. Some are even turning the moment into a photoshoot, marking the occasion with a smile instead of embarrassment.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

These posts are not necessarily about celebrating the breakdown of a relationship. For some, they represent closure and mutual respect; for others, they are a way to challenge the stigma surrounding divorce and reassure those contemplating a similar decision that life need not end with their marriage.

Divorce without bitterness: A different way to part ways

When Smruthi Sasidharan and her former husband opted for a mutual divorce in December 2025, they also took a photograph outside the Family Court. However, they chose not to share it immediately because their elder son was preparing for his Grade 10 examinations. They did not want the announcement to distract him during an important phase of his academic life.

“I do not know if this is a trend now, but for me, this post was just an expression,” shared Smruthi, 40, who hails from Cherthala in Keralam, and now lives in the Maldives, where she works as a BTEC Hospitality teacher and is an actor by passion.

Smruthi Sasidharan posted about her divorce with her ex-husband (Photo: Smruthi Sasidharan/Instagram Stories) Smruthi Sasidharan posted about her divorce with her ex-husband (Photo: Smruthi Sasidharan/Instagram Stories)

“We had been separated for the past three years, and our three kids knew everything about our decisions. We preferred not to hide anything from them and wanted them to understand and live in reality. Thankfully, today, they are the happiest supporters of our decisions,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

For Smruthi, sharing the photograph on her Instagram Stories was a way to show that the end of a marriage does not have to mean the end of mutual respect.

“We were able to go through the process gracefully, and I wanted to share this picture publicly simply to convey a message from my life experience that divorce does not have to mean hate, fights, hurt, disrespect, or living as enemies,” she said.

A similar sentiment emerged in a post by Sanjay Lazar, who divorced his wife of 34 years in 2019.

“Kids are 29 and 25. We are there for each other when needed, in emergencies. When you spend ur life with 1 person, you realise that hate, anger, and bitterness are not in the equation,” he shared in a post on X.

Story continues below this ad

He told indianexpress.com, “We co-parented our children together. We have common family celebrations; our relatives know each other well. So many things. We’ve known each other and been together for 38 years.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RASHI SEHGGAL (@rashisehgalofficial)

While these experiences reflect the possibility of an amicable separation, not every divorce follows the same path. A photograph carrying the words “Happily Divorced” may challenge the assumption that marriage is successful only when it lasts forever, but it cannot capture the full emotional experience of ending a relationship.

“The message speaks of two people choosing separate paths with mutual respect, gratitude, and no bitterness. For some couples, this may genuinely reflect their experience. For others, however, the end of a marriage can be among the most painful transitions of their lives,” said psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach Delnna Rrajesh.

Delnna believes that how people experience divorce depends on their backgrounds, relationships and circumstances, rather than on a single idea of what separation should look like.

“Our backgrounds influence these responses profoundly. Someone who witnessed years of parental conflict may view separation as an opportunity for peace. Financial independence, family support, cultural conditioning, children, personal values and the circumstances surrounding the separation all shape how we experience its ending. Even our coping mechanisms differ. Some process painful transitions through humour, celebration or symbolic rituals. Others need solitude, counselling and time to grieve. A light-hearted response does not mean the marriage was meaningless, just as profound grief does not mean leaving was the wrong decision,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

Why people are choosing to share divorce stories

For some, sharing a photograph is a way to mark a new chapter. Others use social media to explain the circumstances that led them to leave, particularly when they feel their marital status has become a subject of public curiosity.

For Mohana Murugesan, a 24-year-old Chennai-based content creator and mother who married at 17 and divorced at 21 after approximately four years of marriage, speaking publicly is about challenging the idea that a woman’s identity and worth are tied to her marital status.

Mohana Murugesan (Photo: Mohana Murugesan) Mohana Murugesan (Photo: Mohana Murugesan)

“For me, sharing my story is not about seeking sympathy or revealing every detail of my personal life. It is about challenging the belief that a woman’s worth depends on whether her marriage lasts. A failed marriage does not mean a failed woman. I want us to reach a point where divorce is not something a woman has to hide or apologise for, and where choosing a safer, healthier life is met with understanding rather than judgment,” she said.

For Dr Khavya A R, sharing her divorce on social media began out of frustration. The Chennai-born doctor, who is pursuing a postgraduate degree in General Surgery in Uttar Pradesh, grew tired of repeatedly explaining her marital status after she stopped posting about her husband and deleted their photographs together.

Story continues below this ad

“‘How’s your husband? What’s he doing? Where’s he now?’ kept flowing in my DMs when I stopped posting him on my social media and deleted our previous posts together,” she recalled.

While some people asked out of genuine concern, others were curious. The repeated questions eventually prompted her to address her divorce publicly rather than continue explaining her personal circumstances in private conversations.

Dr Khavya’s decision to speak openly also had an unexpected outcome. When her former husband remarried four months after their divorce and sent the wedding invitation to her family, she questioned why she was still expected to conceal what had happened. After posting about her divorce on Instagram, she received messages from people who said her experience had helped them feel less afraid of the divorce process and more hopeful about life afterwards.

Dr Khavya A R (Photo: Dr Khavya A R) Dr Khavya A R (Photo: Dr Khavya A R)

For these women, sharing their stories is not simply about announcing the end of a marriage. It is also about reclaiming the narrative around their lives instead of allowing others to speculate about their relationships.

Story continues below this ad

Shalini Sakar, who did a divorce photoshoot almost four years ago, chose to mark her separation with photographs of herself dressed in red and holding the letters that spelled “divorced”.

Reflecting on her decision in an interaction with indianexpress.com, she said, “When you are in a toxic relationship, people often continue to suffer and stay in the marriage because of their children, relatives, or societal expectations. But when you reach a point where you can no longer tolerate that toxic life, you can choose to walk away. You don’t have to live for other people or worry about what they will say. That was the message I wanted to convey through this photoshoot.”

For Shalini, the photoshoot was also an opportunity to celebrate something she felt she had missed out on during her marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saara sekar (@dj_shaluofficial)

“When I finally walked away, I wanted to celebrate my freedom. I had never really celebrated my wedding, my baby shower or other important moments in a big way. Even during the four years I was married, I didn’t celebrate my birthdays because he would often forget them. I would celebrate everything for him, but I rarely did anything for myself. So, once I left that relationship, I wanted to celebrate my divorce. I wanted to show people that divorce is not a failure and that we can still have a very good life after it.”

In one photograph, she is seen tearing a picture of herself and her former husband. In another, she poses with a signboard that reads, “I got 99 problems but a husband ain’t one.”

Story continues below this ad

How social media is challenging stigma around divorce

According to Adv Virat Vilas Pawar, a Mumbai-based divorce lawyer with six years of experience who also advocates for Maharashtra government bodies, social media is changing how people talk about divorce in India. Although the subject continues to carry social stigma, online platforms are giving people more opportunities to discuss their experiences openly.

“Until the last decade, divorce was considered a strict taboo in India, and to some extent, it still is, even in metropolitan cities. Earlier, a divorce was kept a closely guarded secret. In fact, many people wouldn’t even consider it simply because they feared societal backlash. However, with the rise of social media, people are finally opening up. The ‘social media society’ often acts as a supportive community, providing a safe space and the confidence for individuals to speak about their lived experiences. Personally, I believe this transparency is essential because it breaks the stigma. I am not suggesting that people should get divorced over the slightest inconvenience. But historically, many who genuinely needed a divorce stayed in bad marriages simply wondering, ‘What will society think?’” said Adv Pawar.

Mohana believes women, in particular, continue to face pressure to adjust and compromise in unhealthy relationships to protect their families’ reputations.

“In my village and among my relatives, I am the first woman to walk out of a toxic marriage instead of staying just to satisfy society. When a woman leaves a marriage, people often question her decision rather than ask what made her leave. I believe a woman choosing her peace and dignity should never be a source of shame,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

She also hopes her story reaches women who feel unable to leave because of financial dependence, family responsibilities, or uncertainty about what comes next.

“I know there are women who feel they cannot leave an unhealthy marriage because they are financially dependent, have children, or don’t know where to begin. I want them to know that starting over is possible. It may not be easy, and it may take time, but your circumstances today do not have to determine your entire future. Social media has given us the opportunity to reach women we might never meet in person, including a girl in a small village who may be silently struggling and believing she has no other choice. My hope is that when she sees someone sharing a similar experience, she realises she is not alone,” Mohana told indianexpress.com.

However, speaking publicly about divorce is not the same as suggesting that every person should respond to separation in the same way. Sharing a personal experience online raises questions about privacy, family boundaries, and how the story may affect others involved, particularly children.

From ending a marriage to rebuilding life

Life after divorce can bring challenges beyond the legal process, including changes in family dynamics, social isolation, and the need to rebuild a sense of identity. For some women, sharing their experiences online has helped them connect with others navigating similar transitions.

For Delhi-based Himanshi Sagar, 32, sharing her divorce journey on social media was a way to help women understand that they do not have to remain silent about their struggles.

She also hopes to challenge assumptions surrounding single motherhood. Society often emphasises the importance of a father’s presence and name in a child’s life, but Himanshi believes a child’s well-being depends more on growing up in a loving, caring and healthy environment.

Her divorce proceedings lasted two years and were finalised in 2026. Himanshi said she never sought maintenance or alimony. She wanted to end the marriage and find peace. After a custody dispute, the couple eventually obtained a mutual divorce without alimony. Today, Himanshi works as a teacher and says she can provide her daughter with a good life.

Himanshi Sagar (Photo: Himanshi Sagar) Himanshi Sagar (Photo: Himanshi Sagar)

Rohit Solanki, 35, separated from his wife in December 2024, just 23 days after their wedding. Rohit said he broke down one day and shared a reel about his divorce and what he wanted to do next. To his surprise, the post received an outpouring of support, and people going through similar experiences began reaching out to him. He also spoke to people who were about to get married and realised that his advice was helping them. This encouraged him to create content about marriage, divorce, breaking the stigma surrounding separation, and coping with post-divorce depression.

“The best thing about sharing online is finding people who are going through the same thing. Your family or friends who have never experienced it may not understand what is happening in your mind and heart, why you can’t get out of bed, eat properly, or exercise. I gained 35 kg, developed high blood pressure and insulin resistance, and had panic attacks. I felt directionless because, although I had people to talk to, no one truly understood me,” he said.

Rohit Solanki (Photo: Rohit Solanki) Rohit Solanki (Photo: Rohit Solanki)

Rohit believes people are beginning to understand that a failed marriage does not mean a failed life, and that there is room for happiness and growth after separation. “I thought getting married would be the solution to all my problems but it’s not. Working on ourselves and self-love is the solution to happiness,” he told indianexpress.com.

For Priyanshu Bhadu, 32, speaking about divorce is similarly about breaking the silence that often surrounds the end of a relationship. A Goa-based business consultant, she married in January 2023 and parted ways with her former husband in March 2025 after what she describes as a difficult marriage.

“The biggest lesson I learnt was that I am much more powerful than I thought I was. I have a voice that I can use. That is why I chose to talk about divorce. I see all the time that it is such a hush-hush topic. The more you talk about it, the more people will come forward,” she said.

Priyanshu also spent a year travelling across India and is working to build spaces where women navigating separation can connect with others who understand their experiences. She organises retreats for divorced and separated women through Jugni and runs Jugni Circle, an online support and resource space designed to help women navigate life transitions.

Priyanshu Bhadu (Photo: Priyanshu Bhadu) Priyanshu Bhadu (Photo: Priyanshu Bhadu)

“The aim is to create a space where women can connect with others who understand what it means to start over,” she said.

Abha Arya, 38, a life and relationship coach based in Pune, also believes peer support can help women rediscover their interests and take small steps towards a new beginning. Through the Flourish Circle, she hopes to create a space where women can connect with others who understand their experiences, without feeling pressured to explain themselves.

“Divorced women often face social isolation, stigma, and ‘log kya kahenge’ (what will people say?) pressure. A peer community gives them a place to belong and then rebuild at their own pace, whether that means a career move, friendships, or just feeling like themselves again,” said Abha.

Such communities can offer something a social media post alone may not: a chance to speak openly, exchange practical experiences and connect with people who have navigated similar changes.

Does divorce have to be a celebration?

The visibility of divorce announcements and photoshoots can challenge the assumption that every separation must be marked by shame or hostility. But a photograph cannot tell the full story of a relationship, and a celebratory post should not become the measure of how well someone is coping, reflected Delnna.

Adv Pawar emphasised that people sharing their experiences online have a responsibility not to present their personal choices as “universal advice”. Neither staying in a toxic relationship nor choosing divorce should be promoted as a one-size-fits-all solution.

Delnna also cautions against judging emotional maturity by how positively someone speaks about a separation. “Divorce can involve grieving not only a partner but also the identity, routines and future a person had imagined. What disappears is sometimes not merely a relationship, but an entire imagined version of life,” Delnna told indianexpress.com.

She added that the freedom one person experiences after a separation may coexist with grief for another, including children adjusting to changes in their family.

“Forgiveness cannot be demanded, friendship with a former spouse is not compulsory, and acceptance does not require public celebration. Where abuse or coercion has occurred, protective distance may be far healthier than reconciliation. Children, too, deserve consideration. What feels liberating to a parent may initially feel confusing or heartbreaking to a child. Their grief must not be dismissed simply because the adults have found peace,” Delnna asserted.

Perhaps we also need to reconsider how we define a successful relationship. According to Delnna, duration alone does not establish emotional health, just as separation does not erase every meaningful experience that preceded it. “A marriage may end without its entire history becoming worthless. Ultimately, a marriage ending does not automatically make it a failure, but divorce does not have to become a celebration to be considered a healthy decision. Some people heal by celebrating a new beginning. Others heal quietly, by grieving what could not continue. Both deserve compassion,” said Delnna.

For Priyanshu, the experience has not diminished her belief in love or marriage.

“I am not against marriage at all. I think marriage is a beautiful experience. I have not lost hope in that. I believe that I have a lot of love to give and I am still looking. I love being a wife. I love to do it all over again,” Priyanshu shared.

Perhaps the significance of these stories lies not in whether people “celebrate” their divorces, but in their ability to decide what moving forward looks like for them. For some, it may mean a photograph outside a family court or a photoshoot marking a new beginning. For others, it may mean grieving privately, maintaining distance from a former partner, or finding support while rebuilding their lives.

A marriage may end without every part of its history becoming meaningless. And moving on does not have to look the same for everyone.



DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.